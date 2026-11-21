The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging neighbors of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to speak with health officials about the potential health impacts of the recent explosion that resulted in a fountain of garbage juice.

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Residents living near a landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley should expect a doorknock this weekend as public health officials begin collecting information about odors and possible health impacts caused by the landfill and a gas escape earlier this week.

On Monday night, a large, dark cloud of gases and particulate matter spewed from the site , according to neighbors and emergency response officials. The sight and smell caused residents in nearby Val Verde and Castaic to flee their homes, with some complaining of coughing, headaches and dizziness.

The county’s public health department now says it began sending workers door-to-door starting Saturday to ask residents about any health impacts and odors from Monday’s incident at the 639-acre landfill, which shuttered last year. The department also said officials will be at hotels offered as temporary housing by the landfill company, the department said.

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In an email, a health department employee said the survey results will be used to coordinate debris cleanup and identify residents who may need to be temporarily relocated.

Landfill officials said Monday night’s eruption occurred during a routine drilling operation to address ongoing concerns about high underground temperatures. Workers came upon a pressurized pocket, which resulted in a sudden upward release of gases.

The L.A. County Fire Department said later in a video that the large cloud contained “naturally occurring” gases from the decomposing trash at the site, plus pieces of rotting debris. Aaraon Katon, a fire captain, said there was no fire.

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Residents have long complained about gas emissions, odors and potential health impacts of the landfill, which opened in 1972.

California last month sued Waste Connections, which owns the landfill, alleging that the company and two others that manage the landfill have “repeatedly, consistently, and pervasively” failed to manage toxic waste at its site.

In a statement, Chiquita Canyon called the state’s allegations “unwarranted accusations.”

In its lawsuit, the state said that as the waste at the landfill breaks down, it produces “massive amounts” of leachate, or contaminated liquid.

Last year, 8,000 gallons of hazardous leachate from the landfill spilled into a stormwater basin, which then flowed into a nearby creek. The company has said that water samples taken by environmental agencies the next month showed non-detectable to trace amounts of benzene, a carcinogen.