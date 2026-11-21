A special education teaching assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District was charged Friday with molesting a child.

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A special education teaching assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District was charged Friday with molesting a child.

A special education teaching assistant for the Los Angeles Unified School District was charged Friday with molesting a child, court records show.

Abilio Romero, 32, was arrested Wednesday evening by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, sheriff’s officials said in a statement. He was charged Friday with one count each of molesting a juvenile and battery.

Sheriff’s officials said they would not disclose the relationship between Romero and the alleged victim or other details “to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.”

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No attorney was listed in online court records for Romero, who was released Friday on his own recognizance. LAUSD officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about his employment with the district.