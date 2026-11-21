When authorities raided several warehouses in Chico this week, they found an eye-popping amount of marijuana — 118 tons.





When authorities raided several warehouses in Chico this week, they found an eye-popping amount of marijuana — 118 tons, officials said.

Investigators from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the California Department of Cannabis Control served a search warrant Tuesday at warehouses on Contractors Lane. The operators were storing marijuana under the guise of running a legitimate hemp operation, Butte County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

In 2026, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) began assisting the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) with a marijuana investigation. In November 2026, BCSO detectives obtained a search warrant for large industrial warehouses on Contractors Lane in Chico, California. During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence indicating that large quantities of marijuana were being processed at the warehouses under the guise of hemp processing. On November 17, 2026, BCSO detectives, two detectives from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), two BLM agents, and a detective from the California Department of Cannabis Control served the search warrant. During the service of the search warrant, detectives contacted 62 individuals at the warehouses. Detectives also located multiple warehouses containing marijuana in various stages of processing. Testing confirmed that the material was marijuana, not hemp. Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, all 62 individuals were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail on November 17, 2026. A list of their names and charges is attached to this press release. Detectives located approximately 235,661 pounds of marijuana at the warehouses. They spent three days processing evidence and removing the marijuana, which had an estimated street value of approximately $282,793,200. (Butte County Sheriff’s Office)

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According to photographs provided by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities also seized industrial equipment used to process the marijuana, much of which was stored in large boxes stacked nearly to the ceiling in one of the warehouses.

Authorities arrested 62 people on suspicion of aiding the marijuana operation. They ranged in age from 19 to 83 and lived in Butte, Sacramento, Yolo, Glenn, Sutter and Colusa counties.