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The centenarians arrived one at a time, ranging in age from 100 to 107, traveling by scooter, walker and wheelchair to the dining hall at the Hillcrest retirement community in La Verne.

As Thanksgiving approaches, they’ve got a lot to be grateful for.

And what a ride they’ve had.

“From horse and buggy, to today’s cars,” said Sharon Wulfensmith, a fellow resident and author who introduced the nine centenarians and compiled a 30-page history of their lives. “They … lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Holocaust, the civil rights era and much more.”

Ruth Kurtz, at 107, could easily pass for 25 years younger. She wore a ruby red sweater and a lovely string of pearls. Her hair was perfectly coiffed.

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“I love red,” she told me in a low voice, looking out at roughly 150 fellow residents and family members who had come to honor the centenarians, a Hillcrest tradition.

Ruth Walker Kurtz, 107, attends the Hillcrest Centenarian Celebration. “I love red,” she said. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

Graham Lovelace, Lena Ott Coffman and Margery Spillman are 103.

Joseph Clair Hanawalt is 102.

Four others joined the 100 club this year — Mickey Deutsch Kommel, Annie Eloise Wallis Greene, Bob Ratliff and Carl Beckwith.

A 10th centenarian, Margaret Coston, recently left Hillcrest to live with family, but she was honored as well. As were recently deceased residents, including Atala Bravo (who died at 111), Imogene Porter Hanawalt, Joseph Schechter, and Charles Sterling Pratt.

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Voices Lopez: This SoCal suburb hailed for its five keys to a long, healthy life. We explore the Blue Zone A popular Netflix docuseries focuses on ‘Blue Zones,’ where lifestyles centered on faith, community and healthful eating lead to lower rates of chronic disease and greater longevity.

“I thought he was going to live forever,” one staffer whispered to another when Pratt’s photo was shown.

Pratt was 105 at his passing.

“You would never know it,” the staffer whispered again. “Never.”

Making it to 100 used to be rare. When I was born in the 1950s, there were only about 2,500 centenarians in the United States. By 2024 there were 101,000, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2054 due to boomer birth rates, medical advances, affluence and other factors. As of 2024, 78% were women and 77% were white.

Some of the secrets of a long life are not so secret. Good genes can help; good luck is even better. There’s a big difference between age span and health span, and enjoying the years rather than enduring them means being able to handle the rising cost of suitable housing and quality supportive care, both of which are out of reach for many.

We know from geriatric science, and from author Dan Buettner’s studies of longevity Blue Zones, that social connectedness and a sense of purpose and belonging are big pluses. I visited the Seventh-day Adventist community in Loma Linda three years ago, where faith, vegetarianism and community causes were part of what led to Blue Zone recognition.

Hillcrest was founded in 1947 by Church of the Brethren, and many of the residents have been members of, and even ministers in, the church. Some of the honorees mentioned faith and family connections as key to their long lives.

Kurtz told me she never touched a drop of alcohol, which pretty much ruined my day. But she lifted me back up by saying she doesn’t turn down any sweets, especially cookies and cake. (Neither does Hanawalt, who told me he has cookies and ice cream most days with his lunch.)

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“I can’t see very well and I can’t hear very well,” Kurtz said. “But otherwise I’m well physically.”

She said a good day is made better with classical music, and she loves sitting on her porch and taking in the sun. She also has a neighbor she’s particularly close to. That would be her son, Donald Kurtz, 81, who also lives at Hillcrest. Donald had a quick explanation for his mother’s longevity.

A resident holds a booklet introducing the centenarians at the La Verne celebration. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

“She’s somebody who doesn’t get upset about anything and never has anything but kind words to say about people,” Donald said, delivering yet another blow to my hopes of a long life.

But getting old, as they say, is not for weaklings. It’s one compromise after another, and deteriorating health is unavoidable, as is the pain of loss. Of spouses, of relatives, of friends.

“I don’t know if I want to turn 100 or not,” said Jacki Gingrich, 85, a Hillside resident who attended the ceremony. “It depends on if my friends are still around. … I’ve already lost my husband, so i don’t want to lose all my friends.”

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Annie Greene had tears in her eyes when she told me about her departed husband, but she was all smiles when she told me how she met him.

She was a nurse’s aide at a Palm Springs hospital. The year was 1948, and a World War II Navy veteran, working as a cop, brought in an unruly gent who needed medical attention and physical restraint.

Voices Letters to the Editor: I’m approaching 100. Life has its challenges now, but it’s not so bad ‘I know I am fortunate. I walk without help, but use a cane for outdoor safety. I renewed my driver’s license when I was 95 and still drive — my license expires when I am 101,’ writes an L.A. Times reader.

“I’d get one arm and one hand down, and I’d start on the other one,” said Greene, and then her patient would break free of the first restraint.

“The police officer … came over to me and he said — I’ll never forget this — ‘I think you need a guy that knows how to tie a knot. That’s me.’”

The cop, Ted Greene, died in 2006. He and Annie were married for more than half a century, and their son and daughter attended the Hillcrest celebration.

Kommel, who got a college economics degree in New York when that was extremely uncommon for women, later went back to school for a teaching degree in California. She went parasailing in Hawaii to mark her 85th birthday, roots for the Dodgers, and her musical tastes range from classical to rock and modern genres, because, as she explained to me, that keeps her connected to her grandchildren.

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In Wulfensmith’s biographical sketch on Spillman, I came upon this:

Joseph Clair Hanawalt, 102, and Margery Spillman, 103, attend the celebration for centenarians. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

“Who is that classy lady, with the red high heels, emerging from that bright red Cadillac in the parking lot? Oh, that must be Marge. Some people just seem to be born to stay young for a long, long time.”

Spillman told me she had to park the Cadillac, for now, after breaking her leg in a fall. I asked where she sported off to when she was behind the wheel.

“Everywhere,” she said. “I got my hair done. I played bridge. I went to the Covina women’s club.”

I asked if she intends to keep driving once she heals.

She wasn’t sure.

But she noted she’s got three years left on her current driver’s license.

steve.lopez@latimes.com