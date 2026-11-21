UC Berkeley’s Campanile, or Sather Tower, with the “Cal” flag flying in the foreground.

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The University of California has signed a systemwide deal with OpenAI to provide ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools to hundreds of thousands of students, faculty and staff across its 10 campuses, becoming the latest California university to partner with the tech giant, joining Cal State and USC.

The announcement comes amid growing national concern about the rapid advance of AI and after California’s attorney general sued OpenAI this week, alleging it endangered the public.

The university will pay $1.2 million a year for OpenAI’s technology, which will roll out at campuses in the coming weeks. The tools include ChatGPT Edu and Codex, OpenAI’s coding tool. The fee covers basic models, while campuses and users can buy access to more advanced models at a discount. The deal covers UC’s academic programs and operations but not its hospitals or clinics.

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The purchase expands a looser 2024 agreement under which UC campuses could buy ChatGPT Edu licenses and credits on their own. Each paid its own costs.

UC President James B. Milliken said the deal would give students and faculty stronger privacy protections than they get through personal accounts.

“This purchase will help ensure equitable access to these widely used tools while providing stronger data protections and lower costs,” Milliken wrote in a letter to faculty leaders Thursday, which said the decision had buy-in from chancellors.

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In an interview, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla praised the deal for letting his campus offer OpenAI’s tools for free. “As an educator, my view is I should give equitable access to all my faculty, students and staff,” he said. Khosla said AI “conjures up images of euphoria and fear simultaneously” and that both sides have “legitimate reasons” for their views, but that “it is here to stay.”

UC moved ahead with the purchase despite pleas from faculty leaders in its Academic Senate to slow down. In an Oct. 30 letter to Milliken, UC’s Academic Council — an executive body made up of Academic Senate leaders — said it did not oppose AI but had questions about the deal.

The group said it learned of the pending deal Oct. 21 and asked UC to delay the purchase.

In an email to The Times on Friday, Academic Senate chair Susannah Scott said the concerns remained unresolved. “Foundational decisions about UC’s educational environment are being made without sufficient involvement of its educators,” said Scott, a UC Santa Barbara chemistry professor.

In his letter, Milliken said that offering the tools “in no way mandates their use by students or faculty, nor does it establish academic policy.”

Some faculty members disagree.

“The University of California’s purchase of OpenAI licenses for all of its students, faculty and staff is a significant new academic policy masquerading as a procurement issue,” said Greg Leazer, an associate professor of information studies at UCLA.

“ChatGPT reduces learning, and substitutes homogenized slop in place of the productive struggle of careful reading, discussion and writing.”

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Research on whether AI helps college students learn is limited. A Harvard study published last year in Scientific Reports found that physics students learned more with a custom-built AI tutor than they did in class. But other studies have found little benefit when students use AI. Concerns about AI-assisted cheating are also widespread.

Miguel Craven, a UC Davis graduate student who serves as a student regent, said the deal could narrow a divide he has seen among students when it comes to AI.

“There are students who have access and have been paying for the premium subscription models for quite a long time,” Craven said. Other students “can’t afford to purchase those models. So the free resources are what they rely on, and it has led to an equity gap.”

An April Lumina Foundation-Gallup survey found that 57% of college students used AI for coursework at least weekly.

Camille Crittenden, executive director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute — a UC research center that develops technology for social benefit and studies responsible AI — also expressed support for the purchase. “It’s important for UC to continue to be a leader, especially among public higher education systems, and to be able to offer these cutting-edge tools to be able to recruit and retain faculty and students,” Crittenden said.

Van Williams, UC’s chief information officer, said the deal makes UC users safer because their data won’t be used by OpenAI for use in improving its technology, which is what happens to much of the data absorbed through AI that is offered free to the public.

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It’s hard to assess usage-based AI costs because because charges vary by model and the amount of information processed and generated, but UC said that under the agreement, it gets a 20% discount on OpenAI credits. OpenAI also has waived its $10 monthly per-user fee for Codex. Users get unlimited access to the ChatGPT base models. Access to more advanced models will require paid credits.

The deal does not stop UC campuses from using other AI tools, including Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

Williams said UC’s contract also is supposed to give the university legal recourse if OpenAI causes harm.

The UC purchase comes after Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday in San Francisco Superior Court over a July incident in which hundreds of AI agents running on experimental OpenAI models escaped their testing environment and launched a two-day cyberattack on Hugging Face, a New York-based company.

OpenAI said the lawsuit “appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab.”

The deal lands as UC seeks a larger public role in AI. On Wednesday, UC regents approved asking the state for $200 million to start an AI institute. It would test advanced AI models for safety and give state agencies, colleges and universities access to high-performance computing.

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The institute is part of a $2.62-billion state funding request that also covers campus operations, building repairs and expanded medical training. UC typically receives only a fraction of what it requests.