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Nine people were shot at a concert in Tulare County, leaving one person critically injured with a chest injury, the local sheriff said Sunday.

The shooting broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a concert attended by about 150 people in Strathmore, a mountainous region in the center of the state, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. An unspecified number of gunmen opened fire on the crowd, authorities said. No arrests were announced.

One 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and required surgery. He remained in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. Two other victims, ages 19 and 22, also required surgery, while six people sustained minor injuries.

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Authorities said they believe the shooting may be gang-related but didn’t elaborate. The show in the town of roughly 3,000 people featured performers from neighboring states, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions seeking further details but said there was no longer any immediate threat to the public.

