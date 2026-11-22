A magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred Sunday at 9:17 p.m. in the waters off El Segundo.

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A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded Sunday at 9:17 p.m. in the ocean off L.A. County’s South Bay.

It’s the fourth quake in four days to hit the region.

The quake’s epicenter was about two miles from El Segundo, three miles from Manhattan Beach and four miles from Redondo Beach and Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents felt the quake as far away as Thousand Oaks to the northwest and Long Beach to the southeast. It occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said.

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The intensity of the earthquake ranked as weak with no damage expected, according to the USGS. It was rated a 3 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was weak but noticeably felt by people indoors.

In Venice, residents felt a short but significant single jolt as the quake hit. In Sawtelle, a few miles farther from the epicenter of the quake, the impact was still enough to rattle light fixtures.

Several quakes have hit the Los Angeles area in recent days, including a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in Los Angeles County on Friday and a magnitude 3.3 quake near San Pedro on Saturday morning.

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Saturday’s earthquake occurred near the Palos Verdes fault zone, which runs nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties and is capable of triggering a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Another earthquake was recorded on Thursday night in a remote part of San Benito County, near the San Andreas fault. Calculated as magnitude 5, that quake produced strong shaking near the epicenter but caused no damage.