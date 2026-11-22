The sign outside the Central Unified School District Administration offices, on Jan. 13, 2021, in Fresno, California.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The mother of a high school student who died less than two hours after collapsing during a physical education class has sued the Fresno Unified School District, alleging its staff failed to provide emergency care or call 911 during the crucial minutes after his cardiac arrest.

Daniel Christopher Padilla, Jr., 14, collapsed on March 9 while playing basketball in the school gym, and school officials failed to provide CPR for more than six minutes or administer a shock from a portable defibrillator for nearly nine minutes, the complaint filed Thursday alleges, citing American Heart Association guidance that a victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7 to 10 percent for every minute without defibrillation.

It also alleges that school staff never called 911, instead summoning help “through a ‘Non 9-1-1’ police-mediated pathway” and directing emergency personnel to a locked, unattended gate.

Advertisement

“Danny was a fatal victim of the District’s institutional failure to properly and timely address sudden cardiac arrests as required by statute,” the complaint says. “His death was preventable.”

In the complaint, the Drake Law Group constructed a second-by-second timeline of the incident based on surveillance video obtained through public record requests.

According to the timeline, the gym camera showed Danny “take a few steps backward, rub his face with both hands, stagger, and fall to the floor” at 12:18 p.m. When PE teacher Nchaeeia Ramos arrived seconds later, Danny was on his stomach, had urinated on himself, had blood pouring from his nose and was having trouble breathing.

Advertisement

Ramos did not call 911, initiate CPR or direct that the defibrillator be retrieved from the athletic trainer’s room, it alleges.

District health services personnel arrived at 12:21 p.m., and the suit describes them as showing “no sense of urgency.”

School nurse Tracy Phillips advised Fresno Police officer Nathaniel Esparza, the school’s resource officer, over her school radio that “staff was possibly going to need EMS for a student in P.E. class.”

The radio call for assistance finally went out more than five minutes after Danny collapsed. It instructed responders to “ENTER OFF WELDON AND WILSON SIDE FOR STAFF TO GUIDE.”

When they arrived, the gate was locked, and no one was there to open it, according to the lawsuit. The defibrillator arrived 7 minutes after the boy collapsed and CPR commenced.

The first defibrillator use occurred at approximately 12:27 p.m. A second shock occurred at approximately 12:29 p.m.

Advertisement

The first EMS unit arrived at approximately 12:30 p.m., more than twelve minutes after Danny’s collapse. He was shocked a third time and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:24 p.m.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, negligent supervision and negligent hiring, training and retention. It also alleges a dangerous condition of public property, citing the locked gate that slowed the ambulance response. It seeks unspecified compensatory damages for Danny’s mother, Kenia Lizette Ruiz Suarez, for the loss of companionship and support he would have provided her.

In addition to the school district, Ramos and Phillips, the lawsuit names school principal Amy Smith, vice principal Rafael Torres and health services employee Ka Vang as defendants.

“A minor collapsing and going into cardiac arrest is totally foreseeable, and in fact Fresno Unified had recently distributed materials to students and families called ‘Heart in the Game,’” Drake Law Group founder Benjamin Drake said in a statement. “The district told families that in these situations the plan was: Call 911, begin CPR, use a defibrillator. It should have been obvious that Danny’s life depended on fast action.”

The school district did not respond to a request for comment.

ABC 30 Action News previously reported a statement from the school district saying, “Fresno Unified continues to mourn the loss of a Fresno High School student in March, and our thoughts remain with his family, friends, classmates, and the entire Fresno High community. The District has not yet been served with this lawsuit and has not had the opportunity to review the complaint. Because this is now a matter of pending litigation, the District will respond to the allegations through the judicial process, which is the appropriate place for them to be addressed. The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority.”