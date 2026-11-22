Alaska Airlines planes parked at a gate area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle in 2019. ICE arrests of Alaska Airlines passengers have sparked outrage.

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Screams rang out on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle, as two masked, plainclothes federal immigration officers detained a father and daughter as they boarded a flight bound for Los Angeles.

The daughter, identified by authorities as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, clung to an agent’s leg as she pleaded: “Please, I beg you, I beg you, I beg you, no.”

“They’re taking my dad ... we have a work permit,” she told fellow passengers. “I’m being arrested by ICE.”

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The Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, captured on multiple videos on Saturday morning and shared on social media, enraged state and local leaders, immigrant advocates and passengers who witnessed it. ICE has increased arrests at airports over the past year, including of foreign citizens with expired U.S. visas.

“ICE is completely and totally out of control,” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson wrote on X. “Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight.”

The Department of Homeland Security hit back at the governor, posting on X that officers had been targeting Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who overstayed his visa.

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During the arrest, the agency said Hernandez “hurled hot coffee on the officers.” The officers arrested Hernandez, who they said also overstayed her visa, and said she would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

In videos of the arrests, one officer appeared to have a stain on his jacket. A passenger seemingly contested that allegation, with one heard telling an officer: “She didn’t throw coffee on you bro.”

John Gaedeke, a passenger on the flight, posted a video on Instagram of the arrests, which captured Hernandez crying and an ICE officer telling others: “Get back.” In his caption, Gaedeke said the officers tossed other people out of the way and threatened them with arrest if they touched them.

Gaedeke told the New York Times that a woman in front of him turned her young son away and tried to shield him from the scuffle. The Times could not immediately reach Gaedeke for comment.

“Alaska Air staff and everyone in the jetway is pretty shook up, lots of crying,” Gaedeke wrote in his caption. “It was the most f— up thing I have personally witnessed in this country.”

The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said in a statement that immigration enforcement actions are conducted “without the Port’s participation or knowledge.” They said they were “outraged” by what occurred and were in conversation with Homeland Security on whether any protocols “were breached.”

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“This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and Port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred,” the statement read.

Alaska Airlines said in a statement that they were “concerned” by what unfolded “during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306.” The airline said it was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action “and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed.”

“We recognize how distressing this incident has been for employees and guests,” they said.

A GoFundMe launched for the father and daughter, which had raised more than $40,000 by Sunday morning, described the family as “very grateful for all the love and support that they have received so far from family, friends, and community leaders and members.”

“Legal proceedings and the following events can be drawn out long-term and become very costly,” Yareli Farias, who described herself as a close friend of the family, wrote on GoFundMe. “The funds raised will be used for legal expenses related to this case.”

In a Saturday afternoon news conference, Katie Garrow, executive secretary-treasurer of MLK Labor, which represents thousands of unionized workers at the airport, said they were alerted to the arrests by flight attendants.

“They are the ones who rang the alarm that this escalation broke protocol and crossed a red line,” Garrow said.

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Garrow said the incident was “so disturbing and upsetting to workers” that four of the six crew members on Flight 1306 “chose not to fly” that morning.

At the news conference, Gov. Ferguson called video of the arrests “horrific” and “chilling.” He described it as “the latest example of the violence that ICE has inflicted on our communities as it works to further Donald Trump’s cruel immigration agenda.”

“There is no justification for this brutality,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he will request that every airline in the airport call on ICE “to get out of our airports.”

“We need a system of immigration enforcement and border security that is effective, ethical and humane. And ICE is not it,” Ferguson said. “It is beyond reform ... It is time to abolish Donald Trump’s ICE.”

Times staff writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.