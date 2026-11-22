Cranes move containers from a vessel in January at the Port of Long Beach. A strike by workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has been averted with an agreement reached over the weekend.

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Security workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach narrowly averted a strike by reaching a tentative agreement with employers.

The agreement was reached Saturday, the same day the previous contract was set to expire, according to the Pacific Maritime Assn., which represents employers at the ports.

ILWU Local 26, a union representing about 250 unarmed watchmen at the ports, has been in negotiations for more than a year after their contract originally expired in July 2025. The watchmen’s responsibilities at the ports include checking credentials and conducting routine security patrols.

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Business Port workers could strike as union fails to extend contract Employers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach warn that thousands of workers could strike if a contract deal is not finalized by Saturday.

Although Local 26 includes only about 2% of the ILWU workforce at the ports, thousands of longshoremen and marine clerks were expected to honor the picket line and cease working if there was a strike.

Members of Local 26 work at port terminals that handle roughly 85% of cargo at the Port of Long Beach and 33% at the Port of Los Angeles. The union had already voted to authorize a strike.

Just before the deadline, ILWU Local 26 struck a deal with the Pacific Maritime Assn.

“This agreement provides certainty for the ports, for the cargo owners and workers throughout the supply chain who depend on them, and for the Southern California regional and national economies,” the association said.

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Business After a record year, the Port of Long Beach prepares for growth Under a new chief executive, the Port of Long Beach is getting ready to double its cargo capacity by 2050. The port handled a record amount of cargo in 2025.

The agreement is still subject to ratification by the union.

A strike would have disrupted the country’s busiest port complex amid a surge in holiday shipping and one of the busiest years on record for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

The Pacific Maritime Assn. did not provide details on the agreement. ILWU Local 26 declined to comment on the matter.