The entrance to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center where a missing Marine was stationed.

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A family’s desperate weeks-long search for a 19-year-old missing Marine ended in tragedy Friday, after authorities found him dead in San Bernardino County.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Marriner J. Richards, stationed at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, northeast of Palm Springs, had been missing since Nov. 7, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station.

Richards’ body was found in an abandoned building, and the sheriff’s department said it has been determined that he died by suicide, according to ABC News. The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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In a statement, the United States Marine Corps said, “The circumstances surrounding the Marine’s death remain under active investigation.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of Lance Cpl. Marriner Richards,” Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall said in a statement. “To the family, friends, and loved ones of Richards, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief.”

Deputies responded to the base after military police reported that Richards was missing, according to the station. He was last known to be at Tortoise Rock Casino and left at around 11 p.m. on foot.

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Richards’ parents reportedly traveled from Utah to search for their son. Brock, Richards’ father, told a Utah news outlet that dozens of locals helped in the search.