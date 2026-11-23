A landscaper died after a crane collapsed in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

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A landscaper working in Beverly Hills was killed Sunday when a crane collapsed, crashing into a busy intersection.

First responders in Beverly Hills were called just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday to North Beverly Drive and Lomitas Avenue, where they found the man unresponsive near the collapsed crane, according to Beverly Hills police spokesperson Audra Alatorre. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who has not been identified, was employed by a city-contracted landscaping company, Alatorre said.

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Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if the crane was being operated when it collapsed.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health responded to the incident.

Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman called it a “tragic accident.”

“Our thoughts are with the family of the employee who lost his life while performing routine landscaping maintenance within the city,” Corman said.