California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference at the Los Angeles Department of Jusstice office on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.

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Nearly two dozen attorneys general from across the country, including California, are suing the federal government to halt a rule requiring every resident in public housing provide documentation proving their legal immigration status and face eviction if they do not.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Massachusetts Monday, the governmental agencies, including New York, Arizona and the governor of Pennsylvania, allege that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, does not have the authority to change a Congressional statute.

A similar lawsuit challenging the rule was filed last week by the nonprofit Public Counsel.

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For decades, family members with different immigration statuses have been able to live together in federally-funded public housing.

Those who do not have certain legal status, such as people who are undocumented or recipients of DACA, are not permitted to receive rental subsidies. In effect, a mixed-status family pays more in rent than a family where every member has legal status, including U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents.

HUD is seeking to change that with a new rule that goes into effect mid-December. Under this change, every person living in federally-subsidized housing — including those in homes maintained by public housing authorities and those using housing vouchers, commonly called Section 8, which allow people to receive a rental subsidy while living in private housing — would have to provide documents proving their immigration status.

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Per the new rule, they would have until March to do so.

“With families already struggling to afford basic necessities, the last thing our economy needs is a rule that would exacerbate the already existing housing crisis, and force citizens and noncitizens alike out of their homes and communities,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement.

Under Trump, the federal housing agency has stated that even if people without qualifying immigration status weren’t having their rents subsidized, they still did not have the right to live in housing paid for by the federal government.

“HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in an emailed statement. “This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing. This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”

HUD estimates that there are roughly 20,000 mixed-status families in the U.S., amounting to 78,100 individuals, who could be affected by this rule. That includes roughly 7,190 households in California, according to a statistic from 2019.

This new rule, lawyers for the states argue in the lawsuit, could further exacerbate affordable housing crises across the country. People living in public housing have to prove they earn low incomes and typically pay no more than 30% of their income to rent.

“The families who are evicted or forced to leave their subsidized housing unit because of the Challenged Rule are likely to become homeless because they are low-income and affordable housing is limited,” attorneys wrote.

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In a review of the impacts of its own rule, HUD anticipated that this change would result in many families leaving public housing altogether. “[W]e expect that a fear of the family being separated would prompt the departure of most mixed families,” the agency’s analysis reads.

This story will be updated.