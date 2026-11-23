Federal agents detain a protester who allegedly blocked their path as they left the Van Nuys Community Police Station on Saturday.

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A video circulating on social media has sparked public outrage as it shows federal immigration agents shoving a woman to the ground, arresting another person and using pepper spray and smoke devices on people who are attempting to record them.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in Oakland at the intersection of 87th and E streets, according to city officials and Angel Ibarra-Nuñez, co-director of the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership at the Centro Legal de la Raza .

Ibarra-Nuñez said residents began notifying the immigrant advocacy group early that day about several suspicious vehicles that were parked in the neighborhood.

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He said trained volunteers responded to the location and later identified the people inside the vehicles as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents based on their insignia patches.

Things escalated around 1:30 p.m., Ibarra-Nuñez said, when the agents got out of their vehicles and used pepper spray, mace and smoke devices on observers and residents.

Ibarra-Nuñez said a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, both residents of the neighborhood, were arrested. He said the two, who are U.S. citizens, were not volunteers with the group and had since been released.

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City and group officials said no one was taken for immigration-related issues.

Ibarra-Nuñez and city officials did not know why the agents exited their vehicle.

In an interview with the Oaklandside, resident Alejandro Guzman said the teen had placed a paper with the words “ICE Out” on the windshield of one of the vehicles before the agents surrounded him.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In a response to CBS News , the department did not address the incident and told the news station that, for the security and safety of its officers, it was not disclosing or discussing law enforcement operations.

The agency has provided a similar response to The Times about similar operations.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee decried the agents’ actions and said people at the intersection had gathered to document “the presence of six federal vehicles.”

“Instead of respecting their First Amendment rights, federal agents escalated the situation, deploying what witnesses described as smoke bombs and chemical sprays, violently pushing observers to the ground, and arresting two U.S. citizens,” Lee wrote on Facebook .

Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two videos taken by a man and shared on X showed a violent and chaotic scene unfolding at the intersection that day.

The first begins with a young man on the ground being handcuffed by at least two masked men wearing green vests and nondescript clothing as people whistle and honk their horns to alert residents in the area.

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“I am a 17-year-old boy,” the young man screams out several times. “I am 17!”

At least two other masked men stand guard, commanding people to stand back while spraying mace or pepper spray on a woman who appears to be a family member of the teen.

At least one agent is seen pushing a person who is recording the agents.

The man recording the video can be heard coughing. A young woman is later heard saying in Spanish: “They took Junior.”

In the second video of the incident, an agent can be seen tossing what appears to be a flash-bang grenade with smoke at people.

The video then shows the agent rushing over to roughly shove a young woman standing in front of a Ford F-150 truck that is trying to leave the area. After she falls to the ground, another agent picks her up by an arm and a leg and tosses her to the side.

Shortly after, the unmarked vehicles slowly make their way out of the neighborhood amid cries and jeers from neighbors telling agents to get out.

The Oakland Police Department referred questions to DHS.

The incident is the latest of several controversial moments involving federal agents amid a surge in immigration enforcement operations in the state.

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On Friday, an ICE agent was captured on video using a baton to break the back window of a car in a Santa Clarita parking lot before other agents pull the person out and place him in handcuffs.

Then, on Saturday morning, ICE agents were caught on video arresting a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as they try to board a flight to Los Angeles

In a statement on X , DHS said that, as part of a targeted operation, federal immigration agents arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendozo, a Mexican national, who had overstayed his visa. The agency alleged that the man’s daughter, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was arrested on suspicion of throwing coffee at the agents and overstaying her visa.

Lee, the Oakland mayor, said in her post that Sunday’s incident was part of a “disturbing and unacceptable surge in aggressive ICE operations.

Ibarra-Nuñez said there had been an uptick in immigration enforcement operations throughout the Bay Area including in Sonoma, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. He said the number of people being arrested and detained during traffic stops had jumped in the last two months.

In Alameda County alone, he said, 21 people were arrested in October. An additional 25 were taken by federal immigration agents this month.

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“It’s not just our area,” Ibarra-Nuñez said. “It’s the entire Bay Area and the other parts of California.”

Last month, immigrant rights groups reported a surge of ICE activity in the Central Valley. Similar reports were made in the San Fernando Valley.

Last week, thousands of high school students in Los Angeles walked out of their classrooms, calling on the city and the Los Angeles Unified School District to do more to combat federal immigration operations.

The protests came as DHS touted what it described as a record number of deportations during the last fiscal year.