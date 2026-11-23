A guard walks to the the entrance of an immigration detention center during a visit by Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, not visible, on Jan. 20, 2026, in California City, Calif.

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An international press freedom group has called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release and grant asylum to an Afghan journalist who is being held in a California detention facility.

Shaban Ali Rafat has been held in ICE detention since he entered the U.S. in January 2025 and authorities have sought to deport him back to Afghanistan, where he faces the risk of being tortured, according to his attorney.

The Committee to Protect Journalists this month urged authorities to “immediately and unconditionally release” Rafat and grant him asylum. The organization warned that deporting Rafat to Afghanistan would expose him to “significant risks of persecution and retaliation” by the Taliban, both because of his work as a journalist and because he is a member of Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority group.

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Afghan journalist Shaban Ali Rafat pictured on camera. Rafat was detained by ICE when he entered the U.S. in January 2025. (Council on American-Islamic Relations San Francisco Bay Area)

“Rafat fled Afghanistan because the Taliban made it impossible for him to work as a journalist without risking his life. Deporting him now would deliver him directly into the hands of the very persecutors he escaped,” Jose Zamora, the Committee to Protect Journalists Americas regional program director, said in a statement.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

Before the U.S. withdrawal and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Rafat had worked as a producer and reporter for state-owned outlet Maaref TV, and had also served as senior media officer at Kabul University, according to the press freedom group. Rafat had reported on a 2020 terrorist attack on the university and on the plight of the Hazara community, the group said.

The press freedom organization noted that Afghanistan’s Hazara community has faced a rising tide of violence since the Taliban’s return to power, with the Taliban this year shuttering several Hazara media outlets and arresting their senior leaders in an effort to crack down on the largely Shiite minority group.

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According to court documents, Rafat registered for an asylum appointment through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection One app back in the summer of 2024. He waited for six months in Chiapas, Mexico, to hear from immigration authorities, until he was mugged and severely beaten in Mexico, at which point he entered the U.S. through the border in Lukeville, Ariz., and surrendered to immigration officers, according to court filings.

Soon after being detained, Rafat was told his deportation had been ordered and would be expedited, court filings said. But an immigration officer determined it was “more likely than not” that Rafat would be tortured if he was returned to Afghanistan. After bouncing between several detention facilities in Arizona and Washington, he was transferred to the detention facility in Adelanto, where he remained for about six months, according to court filings. In January he was moved to the California City Detention Facility in the Mojave Desert, where he has been held since.

Rafat has reported being told by officers that he has no right to asylum because of how he entered the U.S., and now he is “concerned a judge won’t actually hear the merits” of the case, even though Rafat’s track record as a journalist is easily verifiable and fear of persecution “well-established,” said Rafat’s attorney David Tarr.

“He’s one of the most legit cases I’ve ever seen,” said Tarr, an immigration attorney with the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Rafat reached out to CAIR in May with the help of another detainee, Tarr said. Rafat’s case appeared to have languished before then, without an immigration case registered in the court system even though he had been held in detention for well over a year by that point, Tarr said.

On Nov. 6, a magistrate for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California recommended his release. Still, Rafat remains in detention and is scheduled for a court hearing in his immigration case Dec. 8.

