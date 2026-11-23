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Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Temecula on Monday morning.

The Robinson R22 crashed into a hillside near De Portola and Oak Mountain roads around 9:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Its two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

The helicopter took off from French Valley Airport in southwestern Riverside County, confirmed county airports manager Angela Jamison, who said she had no additional information.

It wasn’t clear what led to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation into its cause.