Seawater floods businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach on Oct. 27.

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Extreme flooding on the California coast from rising seawater is possible from the San Francisco Bay to San Diego during Thanksgiving week.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know:

What’s going on

The dangerous weather is being fueled by El Niño, hot ocean temperatures and unusually powerful king tides that are among the highest in two decades. Officials have been warning that record-high sea levels could bring coastal flooding this week.

The king tides — influenced solely by the position of the moon and sun — are especially large this year because we’re near the peaks of what are known as the 18.6-year lunar node tidal cycle and the 4.4-year lunar perigee tidal cycle.

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Ocean temperatures are also at record highs for this time of year, which increases the water’s volume. The seawater is hotter due to factors including global warming and the El Niño climate pattern. With El Niño, there is a warming of the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean west of Peru; those warmer waters then move up the coast of the Americas via Kelvin waves, eventually arriving offshore of California.

The seawater is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year across the California coast. Ocean temperatures are so warm that some Southern California surfers are riding the waves without wet suits, highly unusual in November.

Northern California has an added concern: a new storm bringing moderate-to-heavy rain starting Tuesday. That’s expected to whip up a storm surge, raising sea levels even further. The height of the breaking waves on the coast in the Bay Area could be 20 to 30 feet, whereas in L.A. County they’re expected to peak at 6 to 11 feet.

Officials are bracing for potentially historic flooding, though the possible extent of the toll is still not clear.

In Northern California, the severity of the storm surge will determine whether sea levels break records.

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And in Southern California, one factor that could result in lower-than-expected sea levels on Thanksgiving Day would be an area of higher pressure moving over the region, which would “kind of squish the water down and may contribute to slightly lower levels of those tides,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Lewis said.

The main risk of flooding this week will be the inundation of coastal and bayside areas by salty seawater, rather than freshwater flooding from excessive rain.

Southern California forecast

The basics

Along the coast, sea levels could be even higher than when records were shattered Oct. 27, flooding homes and businesses in places such as Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Long Beach, Redondo Beach and San Diego.

Southern California isn’t getting a major storm this week. Still, meteorologists warned that areas spared from hurricanes Marie and Rachel in early September and early October, and from high tides Oct. 27, could get hit with coastal flooding this week.

Maximum sea level records could be broken yet again. On Oct. 27, the tide gauge in San Pedro broke a record, with the maximum sea level reaching 8.19 feet. The highest-ever sea level in Santa Monica is 8.5 feet, set during the 1982-83 El Niño, a record that could topple this week.

A reasonable worst-case scenario for maximum sea level on Wednesday in Santa Monica would be up to 8.7 feet, the weather service said.

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Impacts

Orange and San Diego counties: Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned of “extreme” risk from coastal flooding and high surf on Thanksgiving Day, and “major” impacts from coastal flooding on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Compared with the Oct. 27 coastal flooding — which damaged 114 homes and other structures in Huntington Beach alone, and also hit Newport Beach hard — this week’s flooding may be worse, forecasters warned. With maximum sea level possibly exceeding 8 feet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, “this will bring widespread moderate-to-major coastal flooding,” the weather service’s San Diego office said.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned of “extreme” risk from coastal flooding and high surf on Thanksgiving Day, and “major” impacts from coastal flooding on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Compared with the Oct. 27 coastal flooding — which damaged 114 homes and other structures in Huntington Beach alone, and also hit Newport Beach hard — this week’s flooding may be worse, forecasters warned. With maximum sea level possibly exceeding 8 feet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, “this will bring widespread moderate-to-major coastal flooding,” the weather service’s San Diego office said. Los Angeles/Ventura/Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties : The weather service has high confidence that record-breaking high tides will occur. The coastal flooding risk will be the highest on Wednesday and Thursday, exacerbated by elevated-to-high surf that peaks on those two days. With a swell coming from the west, west-facing beaches are at high risk, including the L.A. County coast from Santa Monica to the Palos Verdes Peninsula and west-facing Malibu beaches; and the Ventura County coast from Faria Beach to Silver Strand Beach, including the inside of the harbors and Ventura Pier, according to meteorologist Dave Gomberg of the weather service’s Oxnard office. The swell won’t be as big in the Long Beach area, Gomberg said, but there’s still concern about the high maximum sea levels for the area. Crews have been adding sand to the shoreline of the Long Beach peninsula, which was hit hard by swells from the south from hurricanes Marie and Rachel.



: The weather service has high confidence that record-breaking high tides will occur. The coastal flooding risk will be the highest on Wednesday and Thursday, exacerbated by elevated-to-high surf that peaks on those two days. With a swell coming from the west, west-facing beaches are at high risk, including the L.A. County coast from Santa Monica to the Palos Verdes Peninsula and west-facing Malibu beaches; and the Ventura County coast from Faria Beach to Silver Strand Beach, including the inside of the harbors and Ventura Pier, according to meteorologist Dave Gomberg of the weather service’s Oxnard office. The swell won’t be as big in the Long Beach area, Gomberg said, but there’s still concern about the high maximum sea levels for the area. Crews have been adding sand to the shoreline of the Long Beach peninsula, which was hit hard by swells from the south from hurricanes Marie and Rachel. Central Coast: The areas of greatest concern include Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, Cayuco Pier, Avila Beach Pier and Pismo Beach Pier.

Guidance

Forecasters with the weather service’s Oxnard office said Sunday that “visiting beaches is not advised,” especially on Wednesday and Thursday. “Sneaker waves are possible and occur without warning, washing much farther up the beach than expected,” the weather service said.

The beaches will be tempting. On Thanksgiving Day, air temperatures will be warm, in the 70s, and the surface seawater will also be warm. On Sunday, the surface temperature of the seawater at Zuma Beach was 70.3 degrees, a record for Nov. 22, and nearly 10 degrees above normal, according to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

For people who go to beaches despite the warnings, forecasters advised opting for those with lifeguards, and to check in with them about safety risks.

Preparations

Newport Beach has been working to temporarily raise seawalls and build sand berms on beaches in preparation for the latest round of expected flooding. Huntington Beach warned that low-lying roads would be closed Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, including a total closure on those days of a 3.7-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway through the neighborhood of Sunset Beach — from Seal Beach Boulevard to Warner Avenue.

Huntington Beach also asked boaters to limit unnecessary travel through Huntington Harbour, since boat wakes — when tides are high — can “cause water to overtop seawalls and bulkheads, potentially flooding neighboring properties and damaging docks and private property.”

Northern California forecast

The basics

In addition to high tides, Northern California will see a moderate-to-heavy rainstorm starting Tuesday, which is expected to whip up larger breaking waves and add to the potential for flooding of coastal and bayside areas.

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Impacts

This week’s storm could bring roughly 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to San Francisco from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, according to meteorologist Anamaria Navarrete of the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

The larger concern, however, is the risk for historic sea level rise, which could be so dramatic that ocean water could lap up to the seawall along San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

“This system roughly coincides with the first cycle of the king tides, and rain runoff that reaches the bays to find historically high tide levels may contribute to coastal flooding impacts,” the weather service office in Monterey said. “The strong low pressure offshore will likely generate strong swells that increase the risk of hazardous conditions along the Pacific Coast beaches.”

The all-time maximum sea level at the tidal gauge at San Francisco’s Crissy Field was 8.66 feet, set on Jan. 27, 1983, during the most powerful El Niño on record as well as extremely high tides and a big storm. As of Saturday morning, the prediction for the maximum sea level this week was 8.8 feet, but by Sunday morning, the prediction was adjusted downward to 8.6 feet.

It’s still possible that sea levels could exceed 9 feet, depending on the strength of the storm surge.

Onajomo Emmanuel Onoriode was rescued Wednesday from his submerged vehicle in a flooded underpass in Berkeley. (Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

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Guidance

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, with the city still reeling from exceptional flooding from last week’s powerful rainstorm.

“San Francisco could face a combination of exceptionally high tides, heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days,” the mayor said in a video posted on social media. “And our waterfront is expecting king tides, which are anticipated to bring the highest tide levels in San Francisco’s history.

“This is a warning that I want everybody to take seriously. We want you to avoid unnecessary travel, especially around these peak tide periods that are coming,” Lurie said.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management suggested avoiding unnecessary travel starting Monday afternoon through Wednesday; Marin County officials urged the same between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, especially in flood-prone areas.

Even San Francisco International Airport and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport are at risk of flooding, Navarrete said. The weather service’s Monterey office warned of “extreme coastal flooding” on the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

Preparations

Crews were rushing to install emergency flood barriers along the bay shoreline, including at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza, where a “Tiger Dam” was installed. Worried about flooding, state transportation officials ordered the shutdown of the only vehicular route out of western Alameda to Oakland — the Posey Tube tunnel. And Marin County said people on the Tiburon Peninsula should consider leaving low-lying areas before the daily highest tide — which occurs this week in the morning or midday hours — starting Sunday through Black Friday, due to the flood risk.

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San Francisco International Airport has worked to make sure pumps can be used to drain water, said the airport’s spokesperson, Doug Yakel.

“Engineers will monitor pump stations to ensure they remain functional and have backup portable pumps ready to deploy as needed,” Yakel said in an email. “SFO also has staged sandbags and portable flood barriers to high-risk areas, including locations susceptible to flooding and locations where stormwater runoff could affect airport operations.”

San Francisco’s mayor said that Waymo has agreed to pause its self-driving taxis starting Monday at 4 a.m. The decision comes after a number of Waymos stalled in flood waters during San Francisco’s rainstorm last week, blocking roads.

