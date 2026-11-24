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A Woodland Hills film production accountant embezzled nearly $2 million from indie productions and used the money to fund a “sugar daddy” lifestyle full of Vegas excursions, according to federal prosecutors said.

Joshua Mandel, 47, owned and operated First J Productions Inc. and provided accounting services for independent films, according to the United States attorney’s office of the Central District of California.

From 2019 to 2023, he used his access to bank accounts and prepaid debit cards, “writing unauthorized checks, making unauthorized wire transfers, and moving funds into a CASHét Card account he controlled called ‘Fun Fun Fun,’” prosecutors said.

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He hid the scheme by paying production expenses from the coffers of other iindependent films.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars from Mandel’s “Fun Fun Fun” cache went to young women, prosecutors said. He spent money on women who appeared in pornographic films as well as $129,000 on a young woman he met through a “sugar daddy” website.

He frequented Las Vegas, where he spent more than $24,000 to stay at hotels, visit clubs and see shows. He treated himself to over $12,000 in luxury items from Louis Vuitton, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

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The total amount Mandel took was an eye-watering $1,747,935. He pleaded guilty to the scheme on Feb. 20 and on Monday was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.

Mandel “victimized 17 different film production companies over the course of approximately five years, leading to about $2 million in losses,” prosecutors argued. “According to one victim, [Mandel’s] fraud during post-production ‘was dev[a]stating to the editing, sound design and promotion of the film,’ causing the production to ‘miss major deadlines on film festivals’ and recoup no financial return from the film.”