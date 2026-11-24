Seawater floods businesses and homes along Pacific Coast Highway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach on Oct. 27.

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Unprecedented conditions in the Pacific Ocean are threatening the California coast with historic seawater flooding this week, fueled by higher ocean levels and big waves.

And this is probably just the start. “Coastal flooding will likely be a concern every two weeks now through the winter,” the National Weather Service office in San Diego said Monday, a result of El Niño, higher ocean temperatures and big swells.

Although Northern California will be facing a storm Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and Southern California will not, both regions could see record-high sea levels.

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Here are five things to know:

1. Flood risk is limited to areas directly on the coast and bays

Daniel Swain, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources climate scientist, says the coastal flood risk is “almost exclusively being caused by the confluence, or the overlap, between king tides ... and the extreme thermal expansion from our extreme El Niño event, which has increased the actual ambient height of the ocean along the California coast by at least a foot, and, in some cases, locally closer to 2 feet.”

There’s almost no risk of flooding this week anywhere that’s more than 3 or 4 feet higher than the average high tide line, Swain said. The risk is in low-lying areas near the coast and bays.

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In the Bay Area, Swain said that he expected many roadways and highways to flood, and that low-lying residential and commercial areas near the shoreline will be at risk. “In some cases, you can go half a mile inland, and you’re still only 3 to 4 feet above sea level around San Francisco Bay, and that means you could see extensive flooding in those regions,” Swain said.

In Santa Monica, a reasonable worst-case scenario for maximum sea level could be up to 8.6 feet on Wednesday at 8:37 a.m., according to the weather service. That would beat the all-time record for maximum sea level of 8.5 feet, set during the powerful 1982-83 El Niño.

San Francisco’s all-time record is 8.66 feet, set on Jan. 27, 1983. The latest forecast puts Wednesday’s maximum sea level at 8.6 feet, which would occur at 10:49 a.m.

2. Higher sea levels, bigger waves in O.C., San Diego

Record-high sea levels are expected in Orange and San Diego counties, and major to extreme flooding is expected this week, said Chandler Price, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

The highest sea levels for Orange and San Diego counties are expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning, at heights of 8 or more feet above the baseline, Price said.

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Not only are sea levels expected to be higher than ever, but there are also bigger waves this time compared with the last time sea-level records were broken, on Oct. 27, which led to seawater pouring into homes and businesses in cities including Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Long Beach, Redondo Beach and San Diego.

“If there was flooding in your area in October, there will be flooding again this time unless appropriate measures were taken,” Price said. “Back in October, we had barely any surf... This time, it’s quite high.”

In La Jolla on Oct. 27, the maximum all-time sea level record reached 7.98 feet, breaking the all-time record. On Wednesday, the maximum sea level in La Jolla could hit 8.1 feet at 8:29 a.m., the weather service said.

Biscuit in flood waters due to high tides on the Newport Beach peninsula on Oct. 27. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

3. West-facing beaches are of concern in L.A. County

Forecasters are highly confident in record-breaking sea levels for L.A. County, and major coastal flooding is expected. The days of highest flood risk are Wednesday and Thursday.

The areas of greatest concern are those facing swells from the west. They include the coast from Santa Monica to the Palos Verdes Peninsula — “especially highlighting places like Manhattan and Hermosa Beach” — as well as parts of Malibu and the Long Beach area, including Naples, which is built on three islands in Alamitos Bay, said meteorologist Dave Gomberg of the weather service’s Oxnard office.

Areas in L.A. County that flooded late last month, especially low-lying areas of the South Bay, “will likely see some elevated issues,” said meteorologist Bryan Lewis of the weather service’s Oxnard office.

Extremely dangerous rip currents are likely.

As a south-facing beach, the Long Beach Peninsula is likely to see less intense swells compared to west-facing beaches.

“However, with the really high water levels in general, we’ll likely see some issues,” Lewis said.

4. Central Coast piers at risk

Major coastal flooding risks are expected for Ventura County, San Luis Obispo County, and west-facing areas of Santa Barbara County. (Santa Barbara County’s south coast is expected to see moderate risks.)

The days of highest flood risk are Wednesday and Thursday.

The highest-ever maximum sea level recorded for Port San Luis in San Luis Obispo County is 7.65 feet, set on Jan. 18, 1973. A reasonable worst case scenario puts the maximum sea level there at 8.4 feet on Wednesday at 9:14 a.m.

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Peak surf will be high on the Central Coast and in Ventura County on Wednesday. Worsening matters, the timing of peak surf will probably overlap with the high tide.

Areas of concern include the Ventura County coast from Faria Beach to Silver Strand Beach, including the inside of the harbors and Ventura Pier. On the Central Coast, areas of concern include Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes, Cayucos Pier, Avila Beach Pier and Pismo Beach Pier.

5. Flood risks in Bay Area despite ‘less impactful’ storm

Major-to-extreme coastal flooding is expected, the weather service office in Monterey said. “The combination of king tides, storm surge, and thermal expansion from warm El Niño waters will bring the tide to near-record territory.”

The risk is highest in the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay areas through Thursday afternoon. For the coast, the risk is highest during the day on Wednesday.

Crews have rushed to prepare, installing temporary flood barriers in places including San Francisco’s Embarcadero and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. State officials ordered the closure of the Posey Tube tunnel, the only vehicular exit route out of western Alameda to Oakland. The Posey Tube has never flooded in its 98-year history, but officials are concerned that rising sea levels this week could put the tunnel at risk.

The flood risks persist even as the latest forecast indicates that a storm expected to hit the region Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will be a “less impactful system than what earlier forecasts had suggested,” the weather service said.

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That’s because the primary flood risk is from the sea — due to a combination of king tides, high ocean water temperatures (because warmer water takes up more volume), and big waves.

The current forecast calls for rain of 0.2 to 0.5 inches in interior parts of the Bay Area, and about 0.5 to 1 inch in San Mateo County and wine country.

Officials in San Francisco, Marin County and the city of Alameda are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the periods of the greatest coastal flood risks.

San Francisco International Airport is generally at high risk of flooding from sea level rise and storm surges. But on Monday afternoon, Mayor Daniel Lurie said SFO was not expecting seawater to breach the seawalls and flood the tarmac. Strong winds remain a possibility, Lurie said.