Students use cellphones as they leave for the day at the Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts High School in downtown Los Angeles in 2024.

A subtle, but significant, vibe shift has taken hold across California’s classrooms this semester.

Students are making fewer screen swipes. Dings and buzzes aren’t disrupting class discussions as often. Teachers say classrooms feel more alive with face-to-face interactions.

A 2024 law required all school districts, county offices of education and charter schools to approve policies limiting or prohibiting student smartphone use by July 1. The state law, known as the Phone-Free Schools Act, gave local control in deciding those restrictions. As a result, policies vary widely from district to district and, in some cases, from school to school, which is the case in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

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Some schools require students to lock their phones away the entire day; others allow them during lunch between classes, while some leave much of the enforcement to teachers.

The overall effects, so far, have been profound and far-reaching, educators say.

EdSource reporters interviewed more than 40 people in seven school districts across the state about their schools’ cellphone policies, and analyzed the written policies of the largest 15 districts. School leaders and teachers said they are seeing higher student engagement inside classrooms. Educators at some schools are reporting fewer fights and bullying since their policies went into effect.

Some also said they have seen improvements in academic performance and overall well-being, though researchers caution it is too early to know whether those changes can be directly attributed to cellphone crackdowns.

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“My favorite thing is that they’re actually communicating, which I think is a skill that kids, because of cellphones, have lost,” said Amy Alexander-Carter, principal of John Barrett Middle School in Carmichael, near Sacramento.

A patchwork of approaches

Some districts, like Oakland Unified, say they require all students to put their phones in a locked box or a magnetic pouch for the entire school day, while others allow students to keep their phones with them as long as they are turned off and out of sight.

Many districts allow high schoolers to use their phones during breaks and passing periods. Some, like Clovis Unified, leave the specifics to teachers, saying middle and high school students cannot use their phones in an “unauthorized way” and must have their phones off and stored away during class “according to the teachers’ directions.”

At least one district, West Sonoma County Union High School District, allows students to have their phones, but blocks their devices from accessing social media, games and most other apps.

Some parents have pushed for students to have more access because they want to be able to contact their children during emergencies.

“That’s really been the rub,” said Troy Flint, chief of communications for the California School Boards Assn. “How [do] we restrict access to cellphones in a way that complies with the law and supports a more productive learning atmosphere, but still allows students to have access in emergency situations or situations where the student is more reliant on parental connection to help them navigate the day.”

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Under the law, schools must allow students to use their phones: during emergencies; if a doctor says they need the phone for their health or well-being; if a teacher or administrator grants them permission; or if an individualized education program, or IEP, requires a student with disabilities to be able to use their phone.

Students getting along better

At John Barrett Middle School in Carmichael, school administrators said fights dropped by more than half after cellphones were banned. In Modesto City Schools, a senior director of child welfare reported a nearly 40% reduction in fights since the district implemented its cellphone policy.

It’s too early to know whether cellphone restrictions are responsible for those changes, and the research is mixed on whether they improve students’ mental health or academic outcomes, said UCSF pediatrician and researcher Jason Nagata. But he said the reports from administrators and teachers are consistent with what researchers might expect when students spend less time on their phones during the school day.

Phones can distract students not only during class, Nagata said, but also at recess and breaks, when students might otherwise be playing or talking with one another.

“The type of interactions that you’re having on social media is limited to a few words on your phone or keyboard, and that doesn’t capture tone or facial expressions or body language, which are all really important skills for kids to develop,” Nagata said.

Reducing phone use may also reduce students’ exposure to cyberbullying, Nagata said. In one study, 10% of 11-year-olds reported experiencing cyberbullying, which has been associated with depression, suicidal behavior and experimentation with tobacco and marijuana.

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Enforcement matters

How cellphone policies are enforced may be one of the most important factors in determining outcomes, Nagata said.

“Just because we say there’s a phone ban can mean lots of things in practice,” he said. “In lots of places that say they have phone bans, kids are still using their phones.”

Some school districts, such as Modesto City Schools, have a no-warning policy under which teachers or administrators confiscate phones the first time they see them out, and require parents to pick them up. For a second offense, the district requires a parent-teacher conference.

Many districts give one or more warnings to students before confiscating phones.

Some students interviewed by EdSource reporters said they didn’t like their schools’ cellphone restrictions at their school. They wanted to use social media at lunch, call their parents during the school day or record TikTok videos with their friends.

Students also told EdSource reporters they have found ways around the bans. Some said students put dummy phones or sticks of deodorant in school pouches while keeping their actual phones with them.

But several also said the policies had improved how they interact with other students or, in some cases, helped their grades.

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“I actually started doing my classwork,” said 17-year-old Daniela Gamez, a senior at Bullard High School in Fresno.

“We get more social with each other and start talking to other people,” said Valeria Mora, an eighth-grader at Mark Twain Junior High School in Modesto. “We start getting involved in clubs. We start getting communication skills.”

Stavely is a reporter for EdSource, a nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism organization covering education in California. EdSource reporters Diana Lambert, Mallika Seshadri and Lasherica Thornton contributed to this story.