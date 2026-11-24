Guillermo Batres, left, and his son Sebastían, 14, shown on Mt. Baden-Powell shorty before Guillermo slipped and fell on Sunday.

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Guillermo Batres was a dedicated hiker and trail runner who loved exploring the mountains of Southern California.

He awoke Sunday morning excited to share his passion with his 14-year-old son, Sebastían, and wife Ruth, who for the first time were to accompany him on a trip to Mt. Baden-Powell.

A short distance into the hike, Ruth felt unwell and turned back, she said in a phone interview Tuesday. Guillermo and Sebastían continued up the 9,400-foot peak in the San Gabriel Mountains about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

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Video shot by Guillermo shows father and son crunching along a snow-covered switchback, taking in sweeping views of pine-studded slopes and bluebird skies. Guillermo zooms in on Sebastían, who flashes a smile as he tugs on his glove, then pans back to himself grinning at the camera before training the lens on the steep trail ahead.

“!Cuidado!” he cries out as the video abruptly ends. The clip cut off as Sebastían stumbled, Ruth said.

VIDEO | 01:02 Guillermo Batres and his son Sebastían Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



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The teen grabbed hold of a tree to steady himself, said Lt. Steve De Jong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. As Sebastían held on, his father tried to come to his aid but slipped on a patch of ice, plunging some 500 feet into a gulch, De Jong said.

Two other hikers gave Sebastían microspikes for his shoes and helped him to safety, De Jong said.

A sheriff’s rescue helicopter lowered a paramedic into the ravine, where he found Guillermo dead at 11:05 a.m. and then hoisted his body out, De Jong said.

The 44-year-old died of blunt-force injuries, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, which ruled his death an accident.

Guillermo was an avid outdoorsman who often filmed himself running along mountain trails and posted the videos to his social media pages. He had summited Baden-Powell many times in the past, according to his family.

Consisting of a line of switchbacks leading to a saddle and then the summit, the trail is relatively straightforward, said Cris Hazzard, a hiking guide who’s traveled the route dozens of times. During most of the year, the trail is popular with beginners seeking to get into mountain hiking, but winter conditions can transform it into a technical route that requires mountaineering skills to traverse safely, he said.

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Since the trail is on the north-facing slope, the snow will melt in the daytime sunlight and then freeze back up at night, which can result in layers of ice beneath the powder, Hazzard said.

“If you don’t know how to mountaineer or hike in the mountains in the winter in the snow, I probably wouldn’t go,” he said. “And even if you do — which is my hunch with Guillermo — just know that a slip that might be totally harmless in the summertime would have more consequences now.”

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“That’s a really treacherous section of trail there,” echoed Norm Lopez, an avid hiker who has summited the peak many times. “It looks like it’s safe, but underlying the real soft snow is an icy sheet.”

A former trail runner, Lopez used to cross paths with Guillermo and said he was exceptionally kind and friendly, always ready to engage in conversation. “He was a really wonderful man,” Lopez said.

“Hikers, trail maintenance workers, runners — it’s a big family, and he was part of that,” he added.

Guillermo, of Orange, worked at a supplements company and as a running coach, his family said. In addition to Sebastían and Ruth, he is survived by a 6-year-old son. Family members have traveled from El Salvador to support them, said his sister-in-law Liliana Cabrera.

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“He was a really good dad, husband and human,” she said.

Guillermo’s niece Jennifer Morse, who set up a GoFundMe page for the family, said her uncle visited her last month to celebrate her birthday. They performed karaoke and played a game of Family Feud.

“He had mentioned to my aunt that he had a lot of fun and wanted to do it again for Thanksgiving,” she wrote in a message. “We never got a chance.”