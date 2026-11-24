Pope Francis meets with Vice President JD Vance during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. The pontiff died the following day.

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While millions of Americans spent the last few days playing “Grand Theft Auto VI,” I wasted my time reading JD Vance’s Catholic convert memoir.

What can I say? Seemingly every Target, Best Buy, Game Stop and Walmart from San Diego to Santa Clarita was sold out of the XBox I needed. Besides, after midterms that were disastrous for Republicans and amid the uncertainty over the viability of his presidential ambitions as 2028 gets ever closer, I thought the vice president’s book was worth slogging through.

And what a slog it was.

“Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith” is a barely baked word salad masquerading as a treatise on why this country’s supposed rejection of Christianity has led to our many ills. The writing is disjointed — that’s what happens when you take nearly a decade to finish a short book — and repetitive. Curse words bowdlerized with asterisks prove his piety, if the cover for “Communion” of a Methodist church in verdant Appalachia isn’t proof enough. Vance uses block quotes to fatten up his page count like a college student using Courier New on their midterm.

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But everyone should nevertheless thumb through “Communion,” if only to further confirm why Vance is so laughably unfit to serve as the guy who calls out the numbers during a parish Bingo game, let alone sit in the Oval Office.

Voices The problem with JD Vance’s theology of mass deportation On immigrants, the vice president may have missed what St. Ignatius tells us: ‘God is always greater.’ In this case, greater than an ordered, hierarchical notion of love.

He’s the most politically powerful Catholic in an administration full of them yet has found the magisterium of MAGA more worthy of worship than what the holy men of his religion preach.

“I found liberation in guilt,” Vance writes as one of the reasons why Catholicism called to him, yet he offers no contrition for Trump’s xenophobia-fueled deportation deluge. In fact, he insists it isn’t “dehumanizing anyone” despite acknowledging that the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops decried the administration’s actions in a 2025 pastoral letter.

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He insults the Vatican officials who graciously let him visit Pope Francis the day before his death for “seem[ing] unwilling to move its moral guidance past the point of trite platitudes” on immigration, all because they refuse to follow Trump’s lead and decry refugees as invaders and a threat to Western civilization.

In a particularly obnoxious case of victim blaming, Vance decries anti-Christian discrimination in modern-day America yet justifies American nativism in the late 19th and early 20th century against Catholic immigrants — when the mainstream press depicted the Irish as apes and Italians as knife-wielding rats. This was a time when Congress passed restrictionist laws to keep out eastern and southern Europeans because politicians felt the newcomers weren’t “white,” yet Vance rationalizes this era of nastiness by claiming immigrants were creating “social instability” by merely existing.

A page later, Vance admits “immigration can bring benefits” — and uses Elon Musk as his only example. Yes, an immigrant who fans white nationalist “great replacement theory” conspiracies on X is the vice president’s only example.

That’s Vance writ small: empty of all empathy except for those who can help him move on up again.

Pope Leo XIV stands for a family photo with Vice President JD Vance, second from left, his wife Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second from right, and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, on the occasion of their meeting at the Vatican, Monday, May 19, 2025. (Simone Risoluti / Associated Press)

The main thing readers get from “Communion” is something we already knew: Vance is someone who longs to be cool and loved and so bounces from one savior to another in his sad sack life until he feels happy for a moment. He latches on to his grandmother, the Marines, Yale Law School, his girlfriend-turned-wife Usha, tech bro mentor Peter Thiel — a guy who makes Voldemort look like Winnie the Pooh and who is obsessed with the Antichrist — and Catholicism until finally landing on President Trump. Trump, the man Vance once compared to heroin and Hitler before inevitably accepting his invitation to be his running mate.

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“The rest, as they say, is history,” is the only explanation Vance offers as to why he sold his soul to the most un-Christian president ever.

He trots out one of the most famous verses of the Sermon on the Mount — “by their fruits ye shall know them” — as a mantra to try to convince readers he’s on the right side of God. He also uses it to castigate the post-World War II liberal order for allegedly destroying Western civilization through de-emphasizing its Christian heritage; he relentlessly uses empty, crumbling churches as a metaphor.

Yet Vance forgot the part of the Sermon where Jesus tells his followers, “Why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?”

He can’t bother to aim his smug denunciations on the destruction that his false prophet Trump has wrought on the world, that Vance has participated in for the last two years — and which the American public rebuked on election day with the fury of an Old Testament prophet. Vance rightfully decries George W. Bush toward the end of his memoir for “marshaling ... patriotic goodwill to sell a series of disastrous conflicts” — but for him to not mention that the administration he works for is doing the same with Iran, Venezuela and other imperial games is either rank negligence or willful hypocrisy.

Or, most likely, both.

There are some basic truths in his book: I agree with him that elites screwed over the American working class for decades, that we increasingly live in a soulless, atomized world and that more children in society is a good thing, among the reasons being that it means people have enough hope in the future to bring a new life into the world. The Catholic document that “Communion” keeps returning to as a map forward is “Rerum Novarum,” an 1891 encyclical by Pope Leo XIII that decries a time much like ours when technological advances in the workplace and economy threaten to upend societies and create “enormous fortunes of some few individuals, and the utter poverty of the masses,” as Leo XIII put it then.

Vance praises its entreaty that humans should live to work instead of work to live as “a balance so perfect it seems divinely inspired.” But the Vatican document he needs to really meditate on is Leo XIII’s 1899 letter to Baltimore Cardinal James Gibbons in which the pope warns the prelate to not let American Catholics “be different from what [the Church] is in the rest of the world.”

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Voices Arellano: I know what a true hillbilly is, and it’s not J.D. Vance Vance cast his fellow Appalachians as stuck and embittered with a country that moved on without them. My Mexican hillbilly family never had time to whine and mope.

Nowhere in “Communion” is there any proof he practices or even believes in the same Catholicism I grew up with, the one espoused by Pope Leo XIV that cites Jesus as why we should stand by immigrants and the poor and live life humbly and with love for even our enemies. The soulless, robotic Catholicism Vance describes as his is typical of the one espoused by conservative Americans for the past generation: hell-bent on creating a theocracy, more prone to quoting right-wing essayists and apologists than the Beatitudes, more focused on the smells and bells of the Latin Rite than the needs of the least among us — and critical of the bishops, cardinals and popes who urge them to have a heart.

I understand why Vance can’t easily attend public Mass, but dude: Go volunteer at a Catholic Worker one of these days to see how the other half of your fellow faithful live.

“Communion” ends with Vance urging readers to stop following “false idols” like liberalism, free enterprise and diversity “and get back to worshiping God.”

Yet Vance just can’t quit his mammon. On the day “Grand Theft Auto” was released, Vance posted on social media a parody poster of the game’s famous cover art with illustrations of what he considers MAGA’s greatest hits — Air Force One, Trump signing bills, nonstop ICE raids, among others — and the title “The Golden Age XLVII” in reference to Trump as the 47th president. The largest scene is Trump and Vance looking upward in profile — except Vance’s head appears lodged on Trump’s shoulder like a Mini-Me.

Jump off, JD. It may be too late for you to have any serious chance at the White House — but it’s not too late to save your soul.