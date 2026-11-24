An ADU is lifted by crane into a backyard in South Los Angeles in 2021.

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Los Angeles is suffering from an acute housing crisis, but one type of development is booming: ADUs.

New data show the city leads the state in accessory dwelling units typically built in the back of existing properties. Accessory dwelling units made up a significant share of L.A.’s overall permitting. Of all housing permits issued, 41.2% were for ADUs, well above the state average of 26.2%.

That’s no surprise, since many developers have pivoted from large projects to smaller ones, saying that big developments don’t make financial sense in the current market.

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ADUs have become a popular choice for homeowners who can afford to build a second unit on their property.

But as the extra units grow in popularity, some have expressed concerns about how much they are easing California’s housing crunch.

Some ADUs are not rented out by their owners but instead used as extra space for when guests are in town. There are no statistics on how many units are rented out, but housing advocates say ADUs alone won’t ease the crunch.

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Maor Greenberg, chief executive of Spacial , a real estate company that helps streamline engineering permits, said many fire victims are turning to ADUs because they’re quicker to permit than single-family homes. The state has made a point to streamline ADU construction, limiting the city approvals and feedback typically needed to start building.

They’re also generally cheaper to build in L.A. than in other parts of the state. A 2021 study from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley found that the median construction cost of a 400-square-foot ADU is $100,000 in L.A. County compared with the statewide median of $150,000. The median was $177,000 in the Bay Area, $140,000 in the Central Coast and $130,000 in Orange County and San Diego County.

The ADU data, which go back to 2018, show that 2025 was L.A.’s biggest year for ADU production so far, with the most permitted, the most built and the highest share of overall permits issued.

Greenberg said ADU construction could shoot up even more next year thanks to Assembly Bill 956, a new law that kicks in Jan. 1 that paves the way for two ADUs on a single-family or mixed-use lot instead of just one.

Lawmakers have passed a variety of bills in recent years to spur ADU construction: Senate Bill 9 , which allows homeowners to split single-family lots to add homes; Assembly Bill 1033 , which allows homeowners to sell ADUs like condos instead of simply renting them out; and Senate Bill 1211 , which makes it easier to add ADUs on multifamily properties.

Greenberg said all the credit for the ADU boom goes to the state, which has found multiple ways to make them easier to permit and build. But for the boom to continue, cities need to get on board as well.

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“The state has done a great job pushing for ADUs,” he said. “Now it’s about cities adopting them.”

The data — compiled by the ADU resource site Backyard Stack using figures submitted by cities to the Department of Housing and Community Development — show that L.A. is outpacing every other market in the state in ADU construction.

In 2025, L.A. permitted 7,439 ADUs — more than the next 17 cities combined. In addition, 5,878 ADUs were completed in L.A. last year — more than the next 26 cities combined.

Other cities with high ADU permit counts include San Diego at 2,165, Long Beach at 644, San José at 502 and Santa Maria at 479.

Last year, L.A. saw 19.4 ADU permits per 10,000 residents. It’s among the highest rates of any large city in California and more than double the statewide average of 8.1.

The boom extends beyond the city of L.A. A 2024 Times analysis showed the county permitted more accessory dwelling units per capita than any other county in the state.

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Some cities are seeing much more construction than others.

The Times data analysis found San Fernando, Rosemead, Temple City, Sierra Madre and Hidden Hills issued the most ADU permits. Hawthorne, Commerce, Cudahy, Cerritos and Westlake Village issued the least.