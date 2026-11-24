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For the second time, the rollout of automated cameras to curb speeding along a 21-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu — where collisions have claimed 60 lives and resulted in dozens of severe injuries — has been delayed, with the cameras now expected to go online next year.

The cameras, part of what has been dubbed as the city of Malibu’s Speed Safety System, were scheduled to begin issuing warnings for 60 days starting this month, but officials say the program has been delayed due to potential plans to change the speed limits on portions of PCH.

“The Speed Safety System is an important step toward making PCH safer and preventing tragedies caused by excessive speeding,” Joe Irvin, Malibu’s city manager said in a statement. “We are taking the time to coordinate the launch with updated speed limits and ensure the system is ready, fair and transparent.”

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Malibu had pushed to be a part of the state’s 2023 speed camera pilot program, which had been limited to Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, Long Beach and San Francisco. State legislation adopted in 2024 granted Malibu five automated cameras to detect and fine speeding drivers on a stretch of highway. The legislation came nearly a year after four Pepperdine University students were killed by a motorist who was allegedly driving at speeds of up to 104 mph on PCH.

Officials rescheduled the first warning period for motorists from September to November to allow for necessary installation adjustments on the cameras and to ensure they were ready to operate as needed.

In a news release, officials said the city was pushing back the previously announced November launch date to January after the California Department of Transportation —the agency that maintains the roadway — determined changes to speed limits in certain portions were warranted.

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The delay comes more than a month after preliminary testing data from four cameras in eastern Malibu captured about 100,000 speeding violations over the course of nine days on October.

On that portion of the road, Caltrans lowered the speed limit to 25 mph following the Palisades fire to allow for residents, repair crews and first responders to navigate the road safely.

Last month Caltrans officials told The Times that the area between Sunset Boulevard and Las Flores Canyon Road remained an active work zone, and is subject to single-lane closures and a 25 mph speed limit.

The lowered speed limit has stayed intact on this section of the road because Caltrans “is conducting a speed survey in the burn scar region to determine the appropriate speed limit for this segment of PCH,” Malibu spokesperson Matt Myerhoff previously told The Times.

Caltrans will announce any speed limit changes at a later date, according to the city.

Once the speed cameras go online Jan. 1, the city will begin a 60-day warning period, during which drivers who exceed the speed limit by 11 mph or more will receive a warning. After the warning period is up, cameras will capture the license plates of motorists driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit, and citations will be sent to the home addresses of the owners of the registered vehicles.

California Motorcyclist speeding at 136 mph is pulled over by CHP A motorcyclist who was allegedly speeding at more than double the speed limit was pulled over Sunday on the 101 Freeway in Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Other Southern California cities already have begun their warning period or are nearing the end of it.

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The city of Long Beach is near the end of its warning period for the 18 cameras around the city, two cameras in each of the nine council districts.

Within the first 30 days, 130,000 warnings were issued to drivers within Long Beach, the Long Beach Post reported.

The Public Works Department told the Post that city employees were still “double-checking those numbers and verifying the cameras were working properly,” so the initial data are an estimate.

“The city will continue to monitor and evaluate program data and trends as the warning period concludes and citations begin being issued,” said Jocelin Padilla-Razo, a spokesperson for the department.

Tickets will be issued to speed violators within the city of Long Beach starting Dec. 7.

In the last week of October, the city of Los Angeles activated the first 20 or so cameras of 125 set to be installed across the city.

The locations of the activated cameras in Los Angeles are:



Council District 1

West 8th Street between South Hoover Street and South Westmoreland Avenue.

On the the border of council Districts 1 and 13

Beverly Boulevard between Witmer Street and Belmont Avenue.

Council District 2

Victory Boulevard between Coldwater Canyon and Ethel avenues. Oxnard Street between Coldwater Canyon and Ethel avenues.

Council District 4

North Western Avenue between Los Feliz Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. North Highland Avenue between Camrose Drive and Franklin Place.

On the border of council Districts 4 and 13

Franklin Avenue between Tamarind and Cheremoya avenues.

Council District 5

South La Cienega Boulevard between West Olympic and West Pico boulevards. West Olympic Boulevard between Stearns Drive and Alvira Street. West Olympic Boulevard between South Sycamore and South La Brea avenues. North La Brea Avenue between Beverly Boulevard and West 1st Street. North Fairfax Avenue between Waring Avenue and Clinton Street. Melrose Avenue between North Orange Grove and North Hayworth avenues.

On the border of council Districts 5 and 10

West Olympic Boulevard between South Sycamore Avenue and South La Brea Avenue.

Council District 6

Victory Boulevard between Cedros and Noble avenues.

Council District 7

Sepulveda Boulevard between Plummer and Tupper streets. Foothill Boulevard between Sherman Grove and Newhome avenues.

Council District 8

West Florence Avenue between South Hoover and South Vermont streets. South Vermont Avenue between West 68th Street and West Florence Avenue.

Council District 10

South La Cienega Boulevard between Bowesfield and Coliseum streets.

Council District 11

Venice Boulevard between Lincoln Boulevard and Pisani Place. National Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and the driveway of Webster Middle School.

Council District 12

Nordhoff Street between Gothic and Petit avenues. Balboa Boulevard between Lassen and Plummer streets.

Council District 13

Santa Monica Boulevard between North Normandie Avenue and North Hobart Boulevard.

Council District 15

South Gaffey Street between West 1st and West 2nd streets.



The Los Angeles Department of Transportation anticipates the rest of the 100 or so cameras will be activated by the end of the year.

