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California coastal communities Tuesday faced the first major test of their preparations for king tides ahead of potentially historic flooding fueled by higher ocean levels and big waves.

In San Francisco, the tide on Tuesday broke a 44-year record for November when the water level rose to 8.23 feet just after 10 a.m. The previous November record of 7.97 feet was set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service. (The all-time record is 8.66 feet, set on Jan. 27, 1983.)

Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Monterey, said high surf will likely result in another new November record on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Swells ranging from 11 to 30 feet are expected to arrive on the coast beginning on Wednesday, pushing water levels to possibly historic heights.

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“We have not just the astronomical and El Niño components tomorrow, but the residual storm that’s pushing through and the swell,” Palmer said. “Any water going into the bay is going to have a hard time getting out of the bay because of the swell.”

1 2 1. Lara Mitry, monitors flooding along sandbags and other protective fortifications in front of her and her neighbors house in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach. 2. A boater and his dog patrol the harbor, checking on sandbags and other protective fortifications in front of homes and businesses as a King Tide arrives in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach.

Similarly, communities across Southern California were continuing to brace for record setting tides in the coming days, safeguarding homes and businesses with tarps, walls of sandbags and pumps to rid streets of standing water.

On Tuesday morning, high tide in Newport Beach reached 8.4 feet, tying the record set during high tides in late October that flooded streets and sent water surging into homes and businesses. Flooding was less extensive this time around, officials said, with a massive berm set up along the beach and pumps draining water that had ponded along the Balboa Peninsula and up the coast in Sunset Beach.

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“Everything seemed to be going pretty well,” Mark Vukojevic, Newport Beach’s utilities director, said Tuesday morning. “Tomorrow we have another inch to an inch and a half coming our way, so that’s going to be the next level test.”

High tide in La Jolla in San Diego County on Tuesday came in just shy of October’s record of 7.98 feet. The San Diego Bay high tide rose to 8.44 feet, just under the record of 8.52 feet. The high tide at San Pedro was 8.04 feet just shy of the record of 8.19 in October, according to weather service data.

In Santa Monica, a reasonable worst-case scenario for maximum sea level could be up to 8.6 feet on Wednesday at 8:37 a.m., according to the weather service. That would beat the all-time record for maximum sea level of 8.5 feet, set during the powerful 1982-83 El Niño.

The highest-ever maximum sea level recorded for Port San Luis in San Luis Obispo County is 7.65 feet, set on Jan. 18, 1973. A reasonable worst case scenario puts the maximum sea level there at 8.4 feet on Wednesday at 9:14 a.m., according to the weather service.

A drone view of a homeowner checking on flooding on his property at the end of Bayview Drive in the Sunset Beach area of Huntington Beach Tuesday.

The king tides — influenced solely by the position of the moon and sun — are especially large this year because the planet is near the peaks of what are known as the 18.6-year lunar node tidal cycle and the 4.4-year lunar perigee tidal cycle. Ocean temperatures are also at record highs for this time of year because of several factors, including human-caused climate change and an El Niño climate pattern that increases the water’s volume.

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In addition to the king tides, a large swell moving into the region is anticipated to peak on Wednesday and Thursday bringing high surf to the area and giving the potential for coastal flooding an extra boost.

Waves on the Central Coast could top out at 22 feet on Wednesday and be anywhere from 12 to 20 feet on Thursday. In Ventura County, waves could reach up to 15 feet and in Los Angeles County, the surf could reach up to 11 feet on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Bay Area, wave sets could reach 20 to 30 feet, according to the weather service.

“There will be many, strong rip currents nearly everywhere, strong long shore currents, a risk of sneaker waves, large shore pound, coastal erosion and potential for breaking waves in the harbor entrances,” according to the weather service forecast.

The areas of greatest concern are those facing swells from the west, such as in Santa Monica, on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach, and parts of Malibu and Long Beach, including Naples. As a south-facing beach, the Long Beach Peninsula is likely to see less intense swells compared to west-facing beaches — a welcomed change from pounding waves this summer —according to the weather service.

“If there was flooding in your area in October, there will be flooding again this time unless appropriate measures were taken,” said Chandler Price, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego. “Back in October, we had barely any surf... This time, it’s quite high.”