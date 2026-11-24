Federal immigration agents clashed with demonstrators outside of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Monday night.

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In the latest incident of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents clashing with activists, video shared on social media captured tense moments when federal agents took a man in a wheelchair from a Burbank hospital as police worked to keep angry demonstrators away.

The incident unfolded Monday night outside the emergency bay of Providence Saint Joseph’s Medical Center. Immigration rights advocates said hospital staff were injured by federal agents during the incident, but hospital officials said no one on staff was hurt.

Videos shared on social media show Burbank officers moving in a line to push demonstrators away and allow federal agents to take the man — who appeared to be handcuffed — and put him inside an unmarked vehicle. At least one agent is seen repeatedly using chemical spray on a person.

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Burbank Police Lt. Brent Fekety said in a written statement that federal agents had taken the man into custody that day and took him to the hospital to receive medical care when demonstrators later showed up. Police did not know why the man was taken into custody.

In an email response to The Times, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security identified the man who was detained as Razmik Arevyan of Armenia. His age was not provided. The spokesperson wrote that Arevyan had a criminal history and was arrested during a targeted enforcement operation.

Los Angeles Superior Court records seemed to confirm the criminal history cited by immigration officials.

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Arevyan was convicted in 2013 on charges related to domestic violence including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse and inflicting injury on a child, records show. In 2015, he was convicted of violating two court injunctions including a restraining order.

In April of last year, Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Arevyan with unlawful possession of a “tear gas weapon” and other paraphernalia. Arevyan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In August of that year, he was also charged with trying to sell a package of cigarettes without a tax stamp, according to court records. Unstamped packages are often tied to untaxed sales. Arevyan has not entered a plea in that case.

The DHS spokesperson said that Arevyan entered the United States in 2010 but overstayed his visa. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal in March 2024 after he failed to appear in court.

“During the arrest, Arevyan refused to comply with officers’ lawful commands and resisted his arrest,” the spokesperson wrote in the email. “As a precaution, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation, and after being medically cleared, was transferred into ICE custody. “

Fekety said police officers responded to the location around 6:30 p.m. at the request of the hospital’s staff, who said that demonstrators were using noise-amplifying devices outside of the emergency room and were blocking the ambulance bay.

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“Officers directed the demonstrators to move from the ambulance bay to the public sidewalk along Buena Vista Street, restoring access from emergency personnel,” Fekety wrote.

Bryan Kawasaki, a spokesman for Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, said in an email response to The Times that the hospital recognized the community’s concerns about federal agents being at the hospital.

He said ICE agents brought a person in need of medical attention to the emergency department and that appropriate care was provided.

“Contrary to comments circulating online, we can confirm that no nurse or other employee was injured. Our employees, physicians and patients remained safe throughout the brief event,” he said. “ Patient care remained uninterrupted, and the Emergency Department remained open for patients throughout the evening. ”

State Assemblymember Nick Schultz, whose district includes Burbank, said in a written statement that his office had been in touch with hospital and community leaders over the incident.

Schultz said the incident raised safety concerns as federal agents operating on hospital grounds puts public health at risk by deterring families from getting care they need.

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“Hospital remain safe, trusted spaces where every member of our community can seek urgent and necessary medical care without fear of intimidation or enforcement action,” he wrote.

It was the second time activists and local police clashed outside a hospital involving ICE agents.

Earlier this month, federal immigration officers detained two people near a Boyle Heights hospital , sparking an anti-ICE protest and condemnation from city leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman.

Several other recent incidents have sparked controversy. On Sunday, ICE agents in Oakland were captured on video shoving a woman to the ground, arresting a young man and using pepper spray and flash-bang grenades with smoke against people recording them.

It’s unclear what sparked the clash in Oakland. DHS did not respond to multiple requests for comment on that incident.

On Saturday, two federal immigration officers were captured on video arresting a father and daughter at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The pair, who claimed in the videos to have work permits, had been accused by immigration officials of overstaying their visas. Additionally, the daughter was accused of throwing coffee at a federal agent.

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The day before the airport incident, an ICE agent was captured on video using a baton to break the back window of a car in a Santa Clarita parking lot before other agents pulled a person from the back and took him into custody.

The incidents come as immigrant rights advocates warn of a surge in immigration enforcement actions in the Bay area and across the state.

Last week, thousands of high school students in Los Angeles walked out of their classrooms, calling on the city and the Los Angeles Unified School District to do more to combat federal immigration operations amid reports of an increase in ICE raids in the region.

The protests came as Homeland Security officials touted what it described as a record number of deportations during the last fiscal year.

In a written statement, the agency said it deported 483,200 people during the 2026 fiscal year, surpassing the previous record of 442,640 deportations set under President Obama.

Staff writer Iris Kwok contributed to this story.