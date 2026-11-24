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In a typical year, Denys Oberman would be preparing to host her family’s Thanksgiving this week at her home on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach.

But this year, Oberman — like many others along the Southern California coast — is readying for something less joyous: the arrival of king tides, and the potential flooding they are expected to bring. She has placed a wall of sandbags and a tarp along the front of her seaside home and another row of sandbags along the garage in an effort to keep water from seeping inside.

Officials are warning that extreme flooding could hit the coast, stretching from San Francisco to San Diego this week, fueled by El Niño, hot ocean temperatures and unusually powerful king tides that are among the highest in two decades. In Newport Beach, officials are warning that ocean water levels could rise 12 inches or more above October’s record-breaking high tide of 8.4 feet.

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“The surge of water and the volume of water that we saw in October was a lot more intense than anything we’ve seen in the 33 years we’ve been here,” Oberman said. “The notion that your home could literally liquefy and float away is pretty sobering.”

Cities along the state’s coast are bracing for potentially historic flooding over the next several days, though the extent of the toll is not certain.

Sean Heieck attaches a sign that reads “Keep Calm and Fight On” to his home in Huntington Beach on Monday, ahead of this week’s king tides. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Ahead of the king tides, Newport Beach constructed about 5.3 miles of protective sand berms along the beach, distributed 160,000 sandbags and raised 70 public seawalls to keep water from topping barriers along the harbor.

Crews have also inspected stormwater infrastructure, including tide valves and pumping systems and have positioned equipment in areas where flooding is expected to be the worst. Officials even encouraged residents to buy or rent their own pumps to put water around their properties back into the harbor.

“We’ve done a really good job to be ready,” said Mark Vukojevic, Newport Beach’s utilities director. “Today everything went well and the tides were lower than anticipated. Wednesday will be the highest day, but we’re feeling like we’re prepared and in a good position and the weather, thankfully, is in our favor right now.”

The king tides — influenced solely by the position of the moon and sun — are especially large this year because the planet is near the peaks of what are known as the 18.6-year lunar node tidal cycle and the 4.4-year lunar perigee tidal cycle. Ocean temperatures are also at record highs for this time of year because of several factors, including global warming and the El Niño climate pattern that increases the water’s volume.

Tides are expected to increase gradually in the coming days, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, at 8.4 and 8.5 feet, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Huntington Beach community of Sunset Beach, which was also hit hard during high tides in October, officials have installed a dike and sand berm to help keep water from inundating the area. The city has spent recent weeks reinforcing seawalls and bulkheads, and cleaning debris out of drains near the harbor.

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Work crews have also installed 20 inflatable air bladders, which help block or divert water, and 130 more flood barriers to prepare for the tides, Public Works Director Chau Vu said during a recent council meeting.

“Our current operational threshold for installing the inflatable airbags along [Pacific Coast Highway] is [tides at or above] 6.4 feet,” Vu said, but because of the effects of El Niño and a Kelvin wave, the city is deploying those assets “at 4.7 predicted feet, which means we will be out there almost every day over the next two months.”

In Long Beach, officials have constructed sand berms on the bayside of the Peninsula, Bayshore Drive and Marine stadium, reinforced seawalls on the Peninsula, cleared catch basins in flood-prone areas and purchased trailer-mounted pumps to keep up with the tides.

Nancy Pinckert, a longtime resident of Long Beach’s Naples neighborhood, said she and her neighbors have been busy in recent days adding sandbags to the aging seawalls around the community. The aging seawalls have sunk in several places, she said, and neighbors are hoping the sandbags and plywood placed on the landside of the seawall do an adequate job of keeping the water from flowing into the community.

Pinckert and her neighbors are planning to measure the peak of the tides on Wednesday and Thursday to hopefully get a better sense of what’s to come in December when king tides return.

“We’re sitting on pins and needles,” she said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.