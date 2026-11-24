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Almost four years after a severed human head was found in a trash bag in rural Northern California, detectives have identified the victim and linked two suspects to his killing and disappearance: his daughter and wife.

Mary Fitzmaurice, 45, and her mother, Georgia “Gwenn” Fitzmaurice, 75, were arrested in the death of Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., whose head was found in September 2022 in Foresthill — but it was in such a decomposed state that, initially, the investigation into the death was stymied, according to a news release from the Placer County district attorney.

But a lengthy review of DNA evidence and genealogy finally led investigators to identify the victim as Fitzmaurice, the release said.

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Mary Fitzmaurice, 45, right, and her mother, Georgia “Gwenn” Fitzmaurice, 75, were arrested in the death of Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., whose severed head was found in September 2022 in Foresthill. (Placer County Sheriff)

He was 73 at the time of his death, investigators determined. He was never reported missing.

California Forensic testing links skull remains to Northern California woman missing since 1987 The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that a set of remains were identified through forensic DNA testing as belonging to Kay Josephine Medin, who had been missing since the summer of 1987.

The breakthrough in the case came in January 2024, when a Texas-based forensic laboratory, Othram Lab — which specializes in forensic genetic testing and has helped solve dozens of other cold cases — used the victim’s DNA to develop “a genealogical profile that helped identify possible distant relatives of the victim.” Investigators did not say when they believed the killing occurred.

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With that knowledge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office with support from the FBI began tracing the family’s lineage and conducting interviews with relatives. The probe led them to the Fitzmaurice home in Citrus Heights, where all three family members had previously lived together, the release said.

Investigators did not say how or why the killing occurred, but only that they determined “Mary Fitzmaurice was responsible for Paul’s murder at their family home ... and the mother and daughter team conspired to dispose of his remains,” according to the news release.

The mother and daughter were arrested last week. Mary Fitzmaurice was booked on suspicion of murder and her mother, Gwenn Fitzmaurice, on suspicion of accessory to the crime.