This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A UCLA police detective shared the address of a sexual assault victim with the alleged perpetrator and then days later, her car was vandalized, according to a lawsuit filed against the University of California’s Board of Regents.

UC Police Det. Selby Arsena allowed the suspect in the 2023 attack to photograph the results of the alleged victim’s sexual assault forensic medical examination, along with police documents containing the student’s home and campus addresses, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit, first revealed by the Daily Bruin, alleges the victim, now a former student suing under the pseudonym Jane Doe, never consented to the February 2024 disclosure.

“Within days of that disclosure, Plaintiff’s car windshield was smashed and rotting animal remains were left at the door of her university residence,” the lawsuit alleges.

Advertisement

By then, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office had declined to file charges against the accused student, but an internal UCLA disciplinary proceeding under federal Title IX was underway. The alleged victim’s address did not appear on any Title IX documents, and the only way her address could have been released was through university police, the lawsuit says.

“We don’t know how many other victims of sexual assault at UCLA have had their confidential details disclosed,” said the alleged victim’s attorney, Lina Kaisey, who specializes in data protection litigation. UCLA, she said, did not investigate the disclosure, never informed her client and did nothing to protect her from the further harm the disclosure caused.

Arsena could not be reached for comment.

California Ruling affirming the rights of students accused of sexual misconduct roils California colleges Colleges and universities across California are scrambling to revise the way they handle sexual misconduct cases after a state appellate court ruled that “fundamental fairness” requires that accused students have a right to a hearing and to cross-examine their accusers.

According to the lawsuit, in March 2023, the young woman reported that a male UCLA student sexually assaulted her. UC police investigators arranged for a March 6 “acute sexual assault forensic medical examination” by the Long Beach Sexual Assault Response Team center to provide them with evidence to support the allegation.

Advertisement

The resulting medical records contained highly confidential and intimate medical information, including examination findings, trauma-related information, forensic evidence, medical assessments and identifying information.

“Cooperating with the UCPD, she authorized the release of her SART information to law enforcement for one purpose: to facilitate the criminal investigation of the assault. She did not authorize its release to the person she accused, to his advisor, to any university disciplinary or Title IX process, or to anyone else,” the lawsuit says. Hers was one of 61 rape allegations investigated by UCLA campus police that year.

The disclosure, the lawsuit alleges, violated one of the nation’s strongest privacy laws — California’s Information Practices Act and the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act, which bars sharing medical information without consent.

In particular, the lawsuit points out, “California Penal Code section 293(c) expressly forbids a law-enforcement agency from disclosing the address of a person who alleges that she is the victim of a sex offense except to specified officials or where disclosure is otherwise authorized or required by law.”

In her complaint, the woman says the university never told her it disclosed her personal information and she never signed any consent waiver.

UCLA officials reached Monday declined to comment or answer any specific questions about the detective’s action or its policies, citing the ongoing litigation.

Advertisement

“Any officer, not even a detective, knows you don’t disclose confidential information about sex crimes victims,” said Ed Obayashi, a lawyer specializing in law enforcement training and an active Northern California deputy. “This is common sense as well as the law. This here illustrates why you don’t: because you can have acts of retaliation by whoever once that information gets out there.”

Worse still, he added, the victim’s information can appear on the internet.

According to the lawsuit, with his criminal investigation over, the UC police detective met with the alleged perpetrator and an advisor on Feb. 23, 2024, and allowed them “to inspect the materials and to photograph conclusions from Plaintiff’s forensic medical records.”

Shortly after, the accused perpetrator submitted it as evidence in the Title IX probe as part of their defense.

“The UCPD materials were stamped with a warning that release by the recipient would violate a California Penal Code statute,” the lawsuit noted. A university Title IX official told the victim he had noticed the warning and had contacted UCPD to verify it. Despite the warning, the Title IX office allowed it to be circulated to those reviewing the matter, the suit revealed.

The woman is seeking damages for emotional distress because of the impact the disclosure had on her academic progress and the University of California’s systemic failure to protect victims’ information, according to her claim.

The lawsuit alleges the smashed windshield and animal parts weren’t properly investigated and UCLA worsened things by refusing to give her “surveillance footage that would identify who had come to her door.”

Advertisement

When she asked to be moved to safe housing, the university refused.

“Defendants invoked the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (‘FERPA’) as grounds to withhold the footage, even though FERPA imposed no such bar,” the suit added.

“In correspondence, UCLA Residential Life official Lauren Dorst stated that staff had reviewed elevator-camera footage and had not seen conduct they considered suspicious, stated that no hallway cameras captured the doorstep,” according to the lawsuit.

The woman, Palestinian by national origin affiliation, Arab by ethnicity, and Muslim, reported the March 2024 vandalism to UCLA’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office as a bias incident. “Rather than investigate it as a bias incident, UCLA folded it into the Title IX matter and, on June 5, 2024, closed it without identifying anyone,” the suit alleges.

Court records do not disclose the outcome of the Title IX probe. UC system lawyers have until Dec. 4 to reply to the newly detailed allegations, filed in a recently amended complaint.

Arsena, who joined the UCLA department in 1997, has since retired but is listed as a detective for years on sex crime cases on the campus, stretching back at least 13 years.