An annual survey of the county’s largest employers by the Orange County Business Journal found that UC Irvine grew its employment 9.4% while Disneyland’s head count remained flat. Above, a student is silhouetted at UC Irvine in 2023.

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For four years, Disneyland has held the title of largest employer in Orange County. But no longer.

The Disneyland resort, which lists employment of 36,000, has been surpassed by UC Irvine, which reports a head count of 37,525.

The Orange County Business Journal found in its annual survey of the county’s largest employers, that UC Irvine grew its employment 9.4%. Disneyland’s head count, however, remained flat, the survey found.

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The university and the theme park have been the top two largest employers in the county for more than a decade.

Employment at the Disneyland resort includes its two theme parks, hotels and Anaheim headquarters.

“A Christmas Fantasy Parade” has been held for three decades at Disneyland. (Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort)

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The theme park has recently tightened its belt, cutting 300 jobs last month and offering early retirement packages for older workers.

The university’s expansion of its health division, with its opening of a seven-story, 144-bed acute-care hospital last year, is a major reason for its growing employment,

The $1.3-billion medical complex UC Irvine built on Jamboree Road that houses the facility had been projected to add 2,500 total healthcare and construction jobs to the local economy, according to the university.

