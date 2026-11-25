The exterior of the newly rebuilt Paradise Elementary School, which was destroyed by the 2018 Camp fire.

Surveying the wreckage in the weeks after the Camp fire — tens of thousands of people displaced, 85% of the town’s buildings destroyed and all but one campus of Paradise Unified School District damaged — it was hard for Jake Timm to imagine when or if the town’s population might recover. It could be 15 or 20 years before enough students returned to fill the schools in the Northern California community, thought Timm, the district’s director of facilities, maintenance and operations.

“I don’t think we knew exactly what we were stepping into,” Timm said. “Especially when we got up here after the fire to assess the damage, when part of the town was still smoldering.”

But after falling precipitously in the years after the 2018 wildfire, California’s deadliest on record with 85 people killed, the district’s enrollment began to rebound. Today, it’s up to 1,817 students — still just 53% of enrollment pre-fire but enough for the district to speed up the timeline for rebuilding its second elementary school in Paradise to meet demand. This fall the school became the last of the district’s campuses to reopen post-fire, and there are already plans to add new classrooms. An average of just over 80 new students arrive each year.

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In the end, 85 people died, making the Camp fire the deadliest wildfire in California history.

School districts across the country are dealing with sharp enrollment declines brought about primarily because of falling birthrates, and California’s drop is among the most pronounced. But in Paradise, district officials are seeing an unexpected increase in younger students, as more young families relocate to the area, drawn by its relative affordability and new development.

Still, even as Paradise Unified School District completes the physical rebuilding process, lingering effects on academics show the long tail of post-disaster recovery.

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A kindergarten classroom at Paradise Elementary School, which reopened this school year eight years after the Camp fire destroyed the campus. (Erin Rode / Hechinger Report)

Over a quarter of Paradise Unified’s students are chronically absent, a rate that’s more than 10 percentage points higher than the state average. Graduation rates and state test scores have also suffered.

That aligns with the growing body of research on the effect of wildfires and other disasters on education. In the short term, disasters and extreme weather can lead to increased absences and adverse learning outcomes. Longer-term, research has linked experiencing a natural disaster to fewer years of total schooling completed, which in turn can correlate to reduced higher education outcomes and potential lifetime earnings.

And recovering from wildfires and other disasters is becoming an increasingly common challenge for school districts in California and elsewhere, as climate change drives more frequent extreme weather events and more severe disasters. Approximately 25% of public schools in the U.S. are located in census tracts designated as very high-risk from at least one environmental hazard, including coastal flooding, hurricanes, heat waves and wildfires, according to research from Brown University’s SustainableED initiative . In the coming years, more of them will face difficult questions about if, and how, to rebuild.

When Southern California’s Pasadena Unified School District — which faced declining enrollment for over a decade before the January 2025 Eaton fire destroyed more than 9,000 buildings — weighed consolidating its schools earlier this year, families were outraged. Students who lost their homes in the fire said their still-standing schools offered stability and community .

And after the 110-year-old King Kamehameha III Elementary School was destroyed in the August 2023 Maui wildfires, the majority of community members wanted the historic campus rebuilt in the same location . But state education officials said the campus couldn’t be rebuilt there because of limited space, flood risk and other factors, and instead chose a different site about a half-mile away and outside the tsunami inundation zone.

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Anna Logan with her two children, who both enrolled at Paradise Elementary School when the campus reopened this year. (Erin Rode / Hechinger Report)

Only two Paradise Unified schools reopened in their original locations shortly after the fire. Students from other schools spent the months after the fire scattered across Butte County . The junior high operated out of a hardware store, and the two high schools moved to independent study with drop-in hours at a mall.

Two days before the fire, residents had passed a $61-million bond to modernize schools and complete a list of maintenance projects . “We passed the bond, we were all, ‘Woo-hoo,’ and then we’re all evacuating,” Timm said.

In April 2020, the school board approved a revised master plan that outlined how the bond money and other funds would rebuild and repair Paradise schools.

The district initially combined the two destroyed elementary schools into a single school that opened in 2021. But by the 2024-25 school year, the elementary school population had grown from just over 300 to nearly 500 students — including 100 kindergartners.

A new playground and blacktop at Paradise Elementary School in August. The elementary school is the last Paradise Unified School District campus to be rebuilt after the 2018 Camp fire. (Erin Rode / Hechinger Report)

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The city and the Paradise Ridge Chamber of Commerce launched marketing campaigns focused on attracting new residents, which tout attainable homeownership, fire preparedness and brand-new schools .

And new families are buying in. By 2021, most new homes in Paradise were built for households moving there for the first time . Many new residents feel excited about participating in the recovery process and inhabiting a “blank slate,” according to one survey of over 30 people who moved to Paradise after the fire. They also see the area as less likely to burn after the Camp fire destroyed so much vegetation, the survey found.

Over half of the town’s land area is still vacant, and only about one-third of destroyed homes have been replaced. Still, the pace of rebuilding has ranked Paradise as California’s fastest-growing city in recent years. And school enrollment numbers are recovering even faster than overall population growth.

Nicole Reimer is among these new residents. She grew up in Paradise before moving to Chico, Butte County’s major job center. Last September, she moved back to be closer to family. Her two children now attend transitional kindergarten and first grade at the new Paradise Elementary.

“It was exciting to be able to come and be the first year at the school. It’s kind of a historical moment almost,” Reimer said.

Meanwhile, Paradise students who were in elementary school at the time of the fire are approaching college age — and grappling with how the fire marked their education.

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Kaydence Mosher, now 18, was a fifth-grader at Ponderosa Elementary at the time of the fire, which destroyed her school and her home. She enrolled in Cedarwood, an elementary school in nearby Magalia still standing after the fire, and struggled socially around classmates from that community who hadn’t lost their homes.

“It was very difficult during, like, a show-and-tell moment where I didn’t have anything that’s of significance to me besides my pets and my family,” she said. “It was something that I kept to myself, that I lost everything.”

Then, about a year later, COVID closed schools again.

Paradise Elementary School welcomed back students this August, eight years after the Camp fire. It was the last Paradise Unified School District Campus to reopen. (Erin Rode / Hechinger Report)

By her freshman year in 2022, she felt behind in school, which she “fully blames on my lack of education from the previous years.”

Mosher is now a student at Butte College and works for the local Boys & Girls Club, whose after-school programming brings her back to Paradise schools.

She often works with students who moved to Paradise after the fire. Others weren’t born yet or are too young to remember — but sometimes they ask questions. “All they know is that it was really big and scary,” Mosher said.

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