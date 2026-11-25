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Coastal California communities were deluged Wednesday by powerful waves and record-breaking high tides, breaching seawalls, flooding some homes and causing a chunk of a pier south of San Francisco to collapse amid 20- to 30-foot waves.

The damage was greatest in the coastal town of Pacifica, where relentless waves sent water streaming down several city blocks and collapsed a section of the historic pier. A massive swell of ocean water struck a portion of the L-shaped pier, causing the vertical supports to suddenly buckle.

King tides — fueled by a historic El Niño , record hot ocean temperatures and strong swells coming from the west — set all-time high tide levels in parts of Southern California, flooding multiple homes in Orange County.

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“This El Niño is unprecedented with its strength,” said San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller. “For this to be happening when it is a beautiful day on the coastside today, in clear sunshine and no wind, is really significant.”

As salt water poured over carefully-lined rows of sandbags and inundated multiple homes in Pacifica — where floodwaters were knee-high on some streets by midday — Mueller told The Times that pumps that were supposed to remove floodwaters were all operational, but overwhelmed by the amount of water coming over the seawall.

“They’re having a hard time keeping up with the water that’s coming over,” Mueller said, noting that local officials will need help with the recovery. “We really are going to need resources to shore up this entire area. And frankly, these pumps are going to need to be fixed as well, so that they’re operating better.”

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The section of the Pacifica pier that collapsed Wednesday had come down in previous storms, Mueller said, so it was “not completely unexpected that that section would come down.” Built in 1973, the pier had most recently been closed in June after crews observed cracks running through the landmark structure.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the damage in Pacifica was “heartbreaking.”

“This is a preview of things to come,” Newsom told reporters in San Francisco. “This is anomalous today. This is normal tomorrow. This is what our kids will experience every day, and that’s what’s why it’s so important that we not just situationally address moments like this, but sustainably get under the hood and try to solve some of these things.”

While temporary flood barriers are helping coastal areas up and down the state, Newsom said, they would not ultimately be enough. “That’s not the solution to these longer-term trend lines,” he warned.

On California’s Central Coast, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday for Pajaro Dunes resort, a small beachside community, “due to high water levels.” In Stinson Beach in Marin County, evacuation warnings were issued for beachfront homes, while shelter-in-place orders went into effect for neighboring roads.

As 24-foot waves slammed into the Point Reyes area, the National Weather Service Bay Area urged residents to exercise caution: “Life-threatening surf, strong rip currents and localized coastal erosion expected,” the agency posted on X. “Remain away from the shoreline — do NOT venture onto jetties, piers or rocks!”

Big waves slammed into beachfront buildings on Capitola village, south of Santa Cruz, flooding some streets.

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And in Monterey County, officials closed multiple beaches, warning in a news release that waves could reach as high as 50 feet.

A kayaker crosses a flooded road in Mill Valley, Calif., on Tuesday. (Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

Communities across California have been frantically preparing for coastal flooding for weeks after officials warned that major flooding could inundate the coast on Thanksgiving week, peaking Wednesday and Thursday.

As residents worked to fortify homes and businesses with tarps and sandbags, some cities and counties closed beaches, issued evacuation warnings and dispatched crews to inspect stormwater infrastructure, install flood barriers and reinforce seawalls.

With California facing more exceptional king tides after Thanksgiving week is over — around Christmas and then Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Mueller said residents should prepare for the possibility of even more intense damage.

“Imagine everything we have today, but with a storm system on top of it,” he said. “As soon as we get this cleared out, that is what we start to prepare for, because this was a practice drill for what could come.”

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In Southern California, high tides brought problems to some communities.

In San Diego, preliminary data showed the coastal neighborhood of La Jolla recorded a high tide of 8.11 feet, exceeding the previous record of 7.98 feet set on Oct. 27. Santa Barbara recorded a high tide of 8.21 feet, breaking the old record of 8.04 feet. In Los Angeles, the harbor tide gauge in San Pedro hit 8.19 feet, tying the record set last month.

Despite the immense damage in parts of Northern California, the sea level did not break records in San Francisco, peaking Wednesday at 8.21 feet, just shy of Tuesday’s observation of 8.23 feet.

In Orange County, Eric McCoy, Huntington Beach’s fire chief, said that multiple homes flooded in Sunset Beach and crews were assessing damage after high tides of 8.3 feet deluged the coastline. In some areas, he said, water had breached seawalls and docks and boats breached pilings.

Still, McCoy told reporters, even though the tides were higher Wednesday than they were in October, the city experienced less damage.

Residents had mitigated the flooding, he said, by taking significant measures to protect their homes. The public works department had also taken several steps it had never taken before, such as putting ladders in drains and sandbagging seawalls.

Tony Nobles, president of the Sunset Beach Community Assn., agreed that residents had taken “extraordinary measures” to protect their homes. He and other volunteers helped set up sandbag walls for people who couldn’t do it themselves, he said, helping secure 35 homes and five businesses.

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“They learned a lot in October,” Nobles said. “The houses that were well protected didn’t get wet.”

On Wednesday morning, Nobles was picking up a water pump he’d delivered to help a resident pump out water when he got a call on his cellphone from an elderly couple whose home he’d helped protect. The couple has three properties that got water damage in October.

“You guys stayed dry, right?” Nobles said, leaning against the tailgate of his pickup truck. “Wonderful.”

On Bayview Drive, Gary Scott, 71, was plainly pleased with all the work he had done in recent weeks to fortify his home — especially since his efforts last month did not stop water from seeping into his ground floor and causing extensive damage.

Scott spent $10,000 on a retaining wall between his house and a neighbor’s property, and spent days with his son and his son’s friends filling and hauling about 240 sandbags to block off the front side of his property with a wall that was five bags tall.

Like the city, Scott had learned from the last major flooding. The bags he’d installed in October weren’t high enough that time, so the water poured through them and flooded the first floor of his home. Water also came in from his next-door neighbor’s property, he said. Even though the first floor remained dry, a musty smell still permeated the air.

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But this time, the sandbags along the front side of the property — covered in one long, extended piece of plastic — held strong, as did the retaining wall Scott had installed. There was no new flooding.

“Everything held pretty good,” McCoy, Huntington Beach’s fire chief, told reporters.

But he noted that the city was getting preliminary estimates that the tides could be even higher Thursday.

“We just don’t want to let our guard down,” he said.

Forecasters warn that more extreme coastal flooding is possible Thursday in Orange and San Diego counties. Major impacts could also be seen in L.A. and Ventura counties, the Central Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area, and moderate impacts are expected in L.A. County, Santa Barbara County and the Monterey Bay area.