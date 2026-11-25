A judge has ordered a forensic search of outgoing L.A. City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s personal and work devices, in connection with the firing of one of her staff.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Embattled outgoing Los Angeles City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto is fighting to keep her digital photos, messages and search history private after a judge ordered a search of her cell phones and laptops and fined her $1,000 for repeatedly failing to turn over records in a whistle-blower suit.

The digital forensics spat is the latest volley in a years-long legal battle between Feldstein Soto and ex-deputy Michelle McGinnis, who sued her former boss over claims she was fired for reporting illegal activity.

McGinnis ran the office’s sprawling criminal division until April of 2024, when she claims she was axed for reporting “legal and ethical violations.” She sued Feldstein Soto and her second-in-command Denise Mills, alleging the pair trumped up her termination and colluded to smear her.

Advertisement

Feldstein Soto said McGinnis was fired for having an unsanctioned second job.

As part of the ongoing suit, Felstein Soto was ordered to turn over reams of texts, emails and other communication records — orders she repeatedly ducked, the court found earlier this month. When she did respond, those responses were chaotic and incomplete, the judge wrote.

“A third-party forensic examination of Feldstein Soto’s personal and work devices is warranted because it is undisputed Feldstein Soto has not produced any responsive text messages,” Judge Brock T. Hammond wrote in his Nov. 2 order, noting Feldstein Soto’s “insufficient or nonexistent explanations” for why records were withheld.

McGinnis’ suit is one of several ongoing legal claims that have accused the city’s top elected lawyer of bullying, spying and instilling fear — characterizations that played a role in her historic primary rout this spring.

Advertisement

Amid these overlapping suits, discovery has been inconsistent. At times, plaintiff’s attorneys allege, the city attorney intentionally sought to evade discovery through elaborate systems of photos and texts.

“As documented in prior briefing, one of the reasons this forensic examination is necessary is Ms. Feldstein-Soto’s practice of typing or editing a document on her computer, then photographing the screen, as a way to transmit the information shown on her computer without leaving a paper trail,” McGinnis’ lawyer Caleb Mason wrote in a Nov. 20 filing.

Feldstein Soto’s attorney called the latest proposed order an attempt to “enlarge the subpoenas” and “require the wholesale extraction, review, lodging, and potential production of Respondent’s unrelated personal and professional information.”

The scrub would scoop up “every text message, photograph, file, communication, image, or other item on every electronic device” she had used, her attorney Catherine Liu wrote in the Nov. 18 objection.

California How Marissa Roy plans to transform the L.A. city attorney’s office Marissa Roy, a 34-year-old deputy state attorney general, has vowed to use the power of the L.A. city attorney’s office to serve as “the people’s lawyer,” saying she will file lawsuits against predatory landlords, wage-thieving companies and the Trump administration.

Feldstein Soto’s own actions make such an exhaustive search necessary, Mason argued.

“The whole point of this extraction — its justification, and its purpose — is to find out what documents Ms. Feldstein-Soto possesses (or what documents she deleted), and to do so in a reliable and trustworthy way,” Mason wrote.

Felstein Soto’s proposed alternative — an electronic “self-service software” called ModeOne that she would download onto her devices to extract the contested material — would be an inappropriate substitute, he argued.

Advertisement

“After the Court had ruled that Ms. Feldstein-Soto has evaded compliance with the May 22 ruling, she now requests the Court to trust her to conduct her own forensic examination, by her own rules, with her own guidelines,” Mason wrote. “Petitioner has shown time and time again that she cannot be trusted to do so.”

The parties are due to meet in court on Dec. 18, four days after Feldstein Soto’s leaves office.