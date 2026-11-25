A man stands on sandbags in front of a home on Bayview Drive in Sunset Beach

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Sunset Beach was battered by high tides Wednesday, but officials say intense preparations reduced the potential damage.

Eric McCoy, Huntington Beach’s fire chief, said that multiple homes flooded and crews were assessing damage after high tides of 8.3 feet deluged the coastline. In some areas, he said, water had breached seawalls and docks and boats breached pilings.

Still, McCoy told reporters, even though the tides were higher Wednesday than they were in October, the city experienced less damage.

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Residents had mitigated the flooding, he said, by taking significant measures to protect their homes. The public works department had also taken several steps it had never taken before, such as putting ladders in drains and sandbagging seawalls.

Tony Nobles, president of the Sunset Beach Community Assn., agreed that residents had taken “extraordinary measures” to protect their homes. He and other volunteers helped set up sandbag walls for people who couldn’t do it themselves, he said, ultimately helping secure 35 homes and five businesses.

“They learned a lot in October,” Nobles said. “The houses that were well protected didn’t get wet.”

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On Wednesday morning, Nobles was picking up a water pump he’d delivered to help a resident pump out water when he got a call on his cellphone from an elderly couple whose home he’d helped protect. The couple has three properties that got water damage in October.

“You guys stayed dry, right?” Nobles said, leaning against the tailgate of his pickup truck. “Oh, wonderful.”

On Bayview Drive, Gary Scott, 71, was plainly pleased with all the work he had done in recent weeks to fortify his home — especially since his efforts last month did not stop water from seeping into his ground floor and causing extensive damage.

Scott spent $10,000 on a retaining wall between his house and a neighbor’s property, and spent days with his son and his son’s friends filling and hauling about 240 sandbags to block the front side of his property with a wall that was five bags tall.

Like the city, Scott had learned from the last major flooding. The bags he’d installed in October weren’t high enough that time, so the water seeped through them and flooded the first floor of his home. Even though the first floor remained dry Wednesday, a musty smell still permeated the air.

A worker moves sand at Sunset Beach (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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This time, the sandbags along the front side of the property — covered in one long, extended piece of plastic — held strong, as did the retaining wall Scott had installed. There was no new flooding.

“Everything held pretty good,” McCoy told reporters.

But he warned that the city was getting estimates that the tides could be even higher Thursday.

“We just don’t want to let our guard down,” he said.

In San Diego, preliminary data showed the coastal neighborhood of La Jolla recorded a high tide of 8.11 feet, exceeding the previous record of 7.98 feet set on Oct. 27. Santa Barbara recorded a high tide of 8.21 feet, breaking the old record of 8.04 feet. In Los Angeles, the harbor tide gauge in San Pedro hit 8.19 feet, tying the record set last month.