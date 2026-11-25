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Top executives at LA28, the private nonprofit planning the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, were paid salaries in the high six-figures last year while the organization’s deficit surpassed a half-billion dollars, new financial records show.

LA28 reported $42 million in revenue last year, and $275.5 million in total expenses, according to a federal tax filing provided by the organization this week. LA28’s deficit has grown every year since 2017, and the latest filing showed the deficit soaring to $595 million in 2025, from $362 million the year before.

The report is aimed at complying with strict accounting practices, LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman said, and as such doesn’t reflect the robust health of the Olympic organization’s finances.

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“Given that we have received no money from any public sources and we have never borrowed a penny in our entire history, it’s clear we have a significant excess of cash for expenses today and on a going-forward basis,” Wasserman said.

The annual tax document also shows that LA28 Chief executive Reynold Hoover was compensated $965,226 in 2025. John Harper, chief operating officer, and Karen Sturges, chief financial officer, each made about $720,000, the returns showed.

From left, Jacie Prieto Lopez, vice president of communications for the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games; Reynold Hoover, LA28 chief executive officer; and Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson and president. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Several former executives received six- and seven figure severance packages well after leaving LA28, the tax records show.

Kathryn Carter, who worked for LA28 for five years before stepping down as chief executive late in 2023, was paid $975,000 last year as part of her separation agreement. In 2024, she was compensated nearly $2 million as part of the agreement, a previous tax filing shows.

Wasserman said that the long-term payments to Carter included bonuses she earned during her time at LA28. It was more cost-effective to stretch those payments over time, rather than paying a lump sum upon Carter’s departure, Wasserman said.

Tanja Olano, LA28’s former chief legal officer, received about $519,000 last year and Michelle Schwartz, former chief external affairs officer, received about $258,000. Both left their LA28 jobs in 2024.

LA28 spokesperson Jacie Prieto Lopez said the organization’s finances are strong and that the deficit reflects the “timing of revenue recognition” rather than an operational or cash shortfall. She said it has more than $2 billion in contracted commercial revenue, has sold more than 6 million tickets, outpacing the 2024 Paris Olympics more than 18 months before the event.

“Whether it is the NFL, music tours, or other live entertainment broadcast events, operational arrangements must be made in advance, but the revenues raised prior to the performances are not ‘recognized’ under accounting principles until the event takes place,” she said in a statement. “This model is standard for the Olympic organizing committee: substantial planning and delivery expenses occur in the years before the Games, while much of the revenue received during the same time period is recognized closer to, and during, Games time.”

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Prieto Lopez declined to comment on the compensation of specific current and former executives other than to say LA28’s executive compensation “is consistent with comparable nonprofit organizations and reflects the scale and complexity of planning and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games.” In determining their pay, LA28 consulted with industry experts and benchmarked compensation against comparable organizations, she said.

Two experts in sports finance told The Times that late-arriving revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales is to be expected in any Olympics. The experts also said that the executive salaries were not exorbitant in the world of athletics or nonprofits with big budgets and complex operations.

LA28’s annual report to the city of L.A., which includes a financial audit, says that the nonprofit has deferred the recognition of more than $1 billion in revenue through 2025 until it can perform its contractual obligations. That includes more than $473 million in cash from sponsorships and $140 million in cash from its ticketing partner ahead of ticket sales. Officials said the deferred revenue will offset the deficit.

The organization has ramped up hiring, nearly tripling its staff from 185 employees in 2024 to 549 employees last year. Its total staff now stands at more than 900, according to a city staff report attached to the most recent annual report.

At least one top LA28 executive has raised concerns about expenses for the Games. At a conference in Lausanne last month, Shana Ferguson, the committee’s chief games delivery officer, said LA28 has “an incredible responsibility … to right-size our expenses, according to our revenues,” according to a report by The Sports Examiner, which cited a posting on the International Sports Press Assn. website.

“And we’re not there right now to be completely honest with you. The cost of running these Games in Southern California, Oklahoma City and across the country has been a little bit surprising to us lately, quite frankly,” Ferguson was quoted as saying.

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Wasserman said that the inflation hitting LA28 isn’t that different than what’s been experienced by other businesses and individuals.

“We are just living in a world where things are fundamentally more expensive than they were projected to be,” he said. “So when you’re going to spend the scale of money we were going to spend in a defined period of time, things are expensive.”

Another factor, he said: Companies and government agencies doing business with LA28 push hard to get the most money they can out of the non-profit, treating it more like a for-profit company. “Not that we can’t afford it,” Wasserman said, “That’s just the reality we live in.”

Victor Matheson, a professor focusing on sports economics at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. said that the salaries being paid to LA28 executives didn’t “raise any red flags” for excess, when compared to other salaries for sports executives.

Matheson, who has known for his sharp critiques in the past of salaries in the sports world, said the pay of the LA28 leaders will strike many Angelenos and Americans as high, but he said that such feelings speak more to inherent economic imbalances in America, not about an anomaly within the Los Angeles Olympic organizing group.

“If it seems unusual, it’s the economic system we are in, it’s not Kathryn Carter or Reynold Hoover or these particular individuals. There is an idiom for this: ‘Hate the game, not the player,’ ” Matheson said.

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Matheson said LA28 faced a fairly standard accounting challenge in being required to report significant spending early in the Olympic cycle, while waiting until much closer to the Games to be able to account for income from corporate sponsorships and ticket sales.

Standard accounting practice requires that those revenues not be added to the balance sheet until the services have been completely delivered.

“It doesn’t count on their books until they actually provide the product, but at the same time they have a bunch of ongoing expenses that they have to report, because they have to pay their bills now,” he said. “So it looks like they’re going to lose a ton of money on the books until they can actually produce that product. Then that makes all the accounting magically line up.”

If the event costs more than it brings in, the city will be liable for the first $270 million in cost overruns, with the state of California on the hook for the next $270 million and the city liable for any unpaid expenses over $540 million.

Andrew Zimbalist, an emeritus professor of economics at Smith College, said that some budget issues not directly under LA28’s control appear to present the biggest challenges. He pointed to Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell’s recent projection that total Olympic security costs could spiral to $4 billion — considerably higher than an initial $1 billion allocation from the federal government.

“They’ve committed less than a billion dollars and the LAPD is now estimating $3.5 to $4 billion for security. Where are they going to get that remaining $3-plus billion?”

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Zimbalist noted that a similar challenge has arisen over transportation funding, where transit officials in L.A. have received commitments for only a tiny fraction of the overall costs of creating special lanes, signage and other improvements.

LA28’s tax filing shows that the highest paid contractor last year was global infrastructure firm AECOM, which was paid $52.9 million for construction services. LA28’s annual report says AECOM, as its official venue infrastructure partner, was onboarded to “deliver architecture and design, program management, and construction management services.”

The nonprofit also granted $1 million to Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by the short-term rental behemoth, for disaster relief after the L.A. wildfires. About $37.5 million more was granted to the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks to fund the youth sports program, PlayLA.

Prieto Lopez said LA28 felt a responsibility to support L.A. residents after the 2025 Palisades fire.

“As a worldwide sponsor of the International Olympic Committee, Airbnb provides value in kind housing support for LA28. During the acute housing emergency in 2025, LA28 released $1 million in housing credits to Airbnb.org, which provided temporary housing quickly and effectively,” she said.

Matheson said LA28, like last summer’s FIFA World Cup, will benefit from a post-Covid pandemic world, in which some fans are willing to pay premium prices for live events.

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“That isn’t great if you’re a sports fan. But it’s great if you’re a taxpayer in L.A. Because you want the L.A. organizing committee to make a boatload of cash,” he said. “The more money they make, the less likely it is that that the city and the state are going to have to step in in any significant way to bail out the Olympics.”