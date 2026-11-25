Body cam footage released by the LAPD of a fatal police shooting on May 19, 2024 in South Los Angeles.

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Two new reports issued by the Los Angeles Police Department found that shootings by officers spiked in 2025, outpacing department totals from other recent years and accounting for more incidents of police opening fire than any other big-city agency across the country.

The reports said LAPD officers used their firearms 47 times last year, killing 17 people.

The New York Police Department, which handled nearly six times as many calls for service last year, had 27 police shootings. In Chicago there were 45 shootings, while officers in Houston and Philadelphia fired their weapons 27 and 14 times, respectively.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a comparably sized agency that polices a population of roughly 3 million people, saw 17 shootings by deputies in 2025.

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This year has seen a dramatic decline in the number of shootings by LAPD officers. In L.A. there had been 19 police shootings as of Tuesday — down nearly 50% this point in 2025. Seven of this year’s shootings have been fatal.

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The long-delayed reports were presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Police Commission, where LAPD leaders emphasized that “literally hundreds” of risky police encounters end without the use of lethal force.

Commissioner Jeff Skobin, who had repeatedly asked for the report, again pressed the department on why it had taken so long to come up with the data. In the past, the department’s annual use-of-force reports were usually delivered in the summer, he said.

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While noting that LAPD shootings are down in recent months, Skobin said he still wanted to know about the reasons behind last year’s increase “despite fewer calls for service, fewer attacks on officers and fewer firearm recoveries.”

“I feel like it warrants some understanding,” he said.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell apologized for the delay but said that with the department down by 700 to 800 civilian employees from recent years, “some of the admin stuff goes behind the other things.”

McDonnell said officers are trained in the principles of “de-escalation and sanctity of life” and instructed to avoid using lethal force unless absolutely necessary.

“That’s what we do, that’s how we do business,” he told the panel.

Commissioners asked the department to report back at its next meeting on certain information that was not included in either report.

McDonnell suggested that one reason for the increase in shootings last year was that his officers were increasingly being confronted by hostile and armed suspects.

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But this claim was contradicted by one of the recent reports, which found that attacks on police officers had fallen slightly from 2024 to 2025, from 738 to 710. The number of police officers wounded by suspects in a shooting incident also dropped from 11 to three, the report found.

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McDonnell has never publicly addressed the discrepancy, and only acknowledged the year-over-year shooting drop in several recent news interviews.

The LAPD reported that 18 of the people who were shot at by police last year were carrying a firearm. This is up from 2024, when 14 gun-wielding people were shot at by police.

The number of suspects who fired at police or others stayed roughly the same.

The number of 2025 incidents in which officers fired on people who were unarmed or never drew their guns climbed from 13 to 22.

A common refrain among activists online and at Police Commission meetings is that the LAPD as the “most murderous police department in the country.”

Police officials have dismissed such claims as hyperbolic, saying that although the 2025 increase was concerning, police shootings are still statistically rare — considering that the vast majority of police encounters are resolved without officers even drawing their weapons.