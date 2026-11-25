The destructive scene early Wednesday morning after a man allegedly stole a Southern California Edison truck before crashing into a power pole at McFadden Avenue and Pasadena Avenue in Tustin.

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A 26-year-old Redlands man stole multiple vehicles, authorities allege, including a Southern California Edison utility truck, and rampaged through a Southern California Edison facility before crashing that truck into a power pole and knocking out power for residents in Tustin on Wednesday morning.

Skylin Benjamin Song was arrested by Tustin police and booked at Orange County’s Intake Center in Santa Ana. Charges include hit and run, carjacking and numerous felonies, such as theft of vehicles, driving under the influence and assault, according to Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia.

Garcia confirmed the department received a call of a suspected carjacking at 5:38 a.m. at 1438 E. McFadden Ave. in Santa Ana.

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About 10 minutes later, Tustin police made the arrest.

Garcia said Song drove into an Edison facility parking lot in a carjacked vehicle and rammed it through a company workshop.

Once inside, the suspect hopped into an Edison pickup truck and smashed it through a metal roll-up door, forcing his way out and “striking several objects,” according to Garcia.

Song then left that vehicle and entered a larger utility truck already occupied by an Edison employee, according to Garcia. The two people fought before the suspect took control of the truck, Garcia said.

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Garcia said there were no reported injuries to the unidentified Edison employee.

Song fled company grounds by ramming through another gate and turned onto McFadden, heading in the direction of nearby Tustin, according to Garcia.

His short but destructive path included a collision with another vehicle before he smashed the truck into a power pole at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Pasadena Avenue, Garcia said.

The downed pole knocked out power for nearly 1,000 Tustin residents. The final crash happened about a mile from the start of the crime spree at the Edison facility.

The suspect tried to flee, according to Garcia. Tustin police said the suspect struggled with Tustin officers before being arrested in nearby King Liquor.

A Southern California Edison spokesman could not confirm information regarding the trucks or extent of damage, referring all questions to Santa Ana police.

“We’re thankful there were no serious injuries and appreciate local law enforcement for responding quickly and catching the suspect,” Edison spokesperson David Eisenhauer said. “We are cooperating with their investigation.”

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