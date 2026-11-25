Elias Abdul Shabazz was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in prison for forcing and coercing the victim into engaging in commercial sex acts on the Figueroa Corridor in South Los Angeles.

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He lured her to be his girlfriend, then pistol-whipped and shot at her, forcing her into prostitution on the city’s most notorious corridor for sex trafficking: a 50-block stretch of Figueroa Street known as “the Blade,” until federal agents caught up with him.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. sentenced Elias Abdul Shabazz to 24 years in prison, after a federal jury convicted him of forcing and coercing the victim into engaging in commercial sex in South Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old one-time Riverside County resident’s guilty verdict came a little more than a year after Homeland Security Investigations agents specializing in human trafficking apprehended him in the Washington, D.C., area.

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During a five-day trial, jurors heard evidence that Shabazz led his victim to believe that they were engaged in a romantic relationship. Soon he turned physically and sexually violent, demanding that she engage in commercial sex acts around the country in 2021.

“Elias Shabazz preyed on a vulnerable victim using physical and sexual violence and cruel psychological coercion to compel commercial sex acts for his own profit,” said Asst. Atty. Gen. A. Tysen Duva of the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

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When he met her in 2020, the victim was a 21-year-old University of Maryland student working with him in a Washington, D.C., cafe. Within two weeks of meeting him, prosecutors said, he raped her inside his apartment; nonetheless, they continued an on-and-off relationship, and when she got a job as a nanny in Miami in 2021, he followed. Her employer fired her after discovering Shabazz living in the apartment she had been provided.

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That is when Shabazz forced her to begin commercial sex work in Miami while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo. Prosecutors say she worked the casinos in and around the city. In May 2021, her mother got her back to Maryland briefly before Shabazz got her to move to Los Angeles.

At trial, the woman told jurors how he introduced her to commercial sex, and demanded she make $1,000 a night. She was forced into selling herself in Miami and at the Four Seasons Hotel in WashingtonC’s Georgetown neighborhood. Things worsened, she testified, when Shabazz compelled her to work on the dangerous Figueroa corridor.

Shabazz carried a handgun and used it on occasion to pistol-whip the victim, prosecutors say. She testified, “he would smack me with the gun,” and fired it at her feet in Moreno Valley, threatening to dump her body. She also testified that he violently sodomized her, once with a toilet plunger.

In one incident, he beat her outside the Spearmint Rhino in L.A. as she begged him to stop and promised she had talked to no one.

“Stop hitting me. I don’t know anybody here,” she begged, according to court documents. “That’s why I gave you my money. I don’t know anybody.”

California Arrests made in ‘takedown’ of sex trafficking operation on L.A.’s Figueroa corridor Multiple people were arrested Wednesday, part of what law enforcement officials described as a major “takedown” of a sex trafficking operation in the Figueroa corridor of South Los Angeles.

The Figueroa corridor is a 3.5-mile stretch of Figueroa Street stretching from Gage Avenue southward to Imperial Highway, long known as a haven for prostitution and sex trafficking and often referred to as the Blade.

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Evidence during the trial and in court filings by prosecutors showed she turned over thousands of dollars to Shabazz based on CashApp records.

Shabazz confiscated the woman’s identification, Social Security card, and birth certificate and looked through her phone constantly to keep her from communicating with family and friends, according to trial testimony. She testified that he introduced her to addictive narcotics and controlled every aspect of her life, including when she ate, slept and showered.

She finally escaped with the help of a stranger in L.A., and on a return flight to Maryland, witnesses saw Shabazz had sent messages repeatedly warning he would kill her and her family if she did not return.

In June, the jury found Shabazz not guilty on one count of coercing or enticing interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Before sentencing, in a letter to the court, Shabazz revealed he grew up in Compton, the son of a Compton Fire Department employee and the mayor’s secretary; they later became an insurance salesman and a nurse and moved to Perris.

“Sex trafficking matters rank among the most tragic cases our office prosecutes,” said First Asst. U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli. “This defendant will now face many years in a federal prison cell for his sick, disgusting and disturbing behavior.”