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A man who asked to see a multimillion-dollar condo in West Hollywood instead plunged to his death from the 18th-floor unit, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the death as a suicide.

The man’s body was found in the rear yard of the Sierra Towers along the 9200 block of Doheny Road, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities identified him as Chris Kacher, 58. Kacher was the son of guitarist Del Casher, the inventor of the wah-wah pedal, who died this month.

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Kacher, a resident of Beverly Hills, had asked to see one of the units in the building Tuesday after showing interest in buying it, said Lt. Chris Oakley with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s homicide unit.

“We’re assuming he was at the building to commit suicide, but he did request to see an apartment,” Oakley said.

According to an apparent curriculum vitae and bio posted online, Kacher graduated from UC Berkeley with a doctorate degree in nuclear physics. On his personal website, he wrote about a wide list of subjects, including spirituality, politics, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

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He also posted pictures of himself alongside celebrities such as Elon Musk, Red Hot Chili Peppers front man Anthony Kiedis, Jay Leno and Boy George.

On his YouTube channel, he referred to himself as a composer who was “passionate about supporting people’s well-being,” as well as a “stock market wizard.”

Online listings of condominiums in the building show a one-bedroom unit for sale for more than $2.6 million and two-bedroom units for more than $4 million.

The 31-story building, with more than 140 units, has attracted multiple celebrity owners, including Cher, Lily Collins, former NBA player David Lee, singer-actor Diahann Carroll and “Shark Tank” businessman Robert Herjavec.

Cher listed her two-story unit there for $6.495 million in 2020.

Tuesday’s incident was similar to another in 2020, when a man reportedly jumped to his death from the 27th floor.

WeHo Online reported at the time that the man acted as an interested buyer on Nov. 2, 2020, then jumped off the balcony while being shown the unit.

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Kacher went to see the unit on his own, Oakley said, and no one saw him jump. He did leave a note behind that was recovered, but Oakley said the department would not comment on its contents.