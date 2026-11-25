Preschool children perform a dance during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Bradley Early Education Center in Watts on May 5, 2026.

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As affordable child care becomes a growing political priority nationally, Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman has billed it as “essential infrastructure” in a 13-point plan that makes this central promise: Child care should be easier to find and cheaper for parents, and providers shouldn’t have to jump through so many hoops to run centers.

Raman, a mother of school-age twins, has called out the lack of care options in the city and the high costs for open slots.

“Los Angeles childcare is in crisis,” Raman wrote on X in August, responding to UCLA’s plans to close its child-care centers. “We need to invest in parents and children, and we cannot stand by while our childcare infrastructure disappears.”

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Her plan — included on her campaign website — would fast-track permits, reduce fees, open underused city buildings to child-care operators and create an online tool to help families find openings and subsidies. But it does not include providing city funding to add subsidized slots or raise staff and educators’ pay to attract workers.

Patricia Lozano, executive director of Early Edge California, a nonprofit group advocating for child-care access, was excited by Raman’s initial ideas. “Now, how are we going to do it? What’s the 100-day plan?”

Engage with our community-funded journalism as we delve into child care, transitional kindergarten, health and other issues affecting children from birth through age 5. Find more of our coverage here

A politically popular focus

The idea of a more generous approach to child care took on new life when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledged to give free child care for all in his city as part of his campaign. His promise reignited a conversation that has been a political talking point across party lines. And it’s one that has child-care experts buzzing — and also provides insights into the difficulty of sustaining high-cost programs.

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“Everybody’s thinking about New York, right?” said Lozano, though she pointed out New York has more direct oversight over its public educational system than Los Angeles does.

New York City launched free child care for 2-year-olds this fall, initially rolling out to 2,000 spots funded by the state. Officials recently announced plans to add 10,000 seats in 2027 supported by the state budget, with estimated costs rising to $425 million for the program’s second year. There is not a permanent revenue source beyond the two-year commitment.

A comptroller report reviewing the city’s budget warned of a “fiscal cliff” because of the lack of ongoing funding for 2-year-olds. Mamdani has said he expects the care for 2-year-olds to be universal by the end of his first term in 2029 and will pursue care for younger children after that. But there are bumps in the rollout already. As schools prepared to open, some providers said funding was delayed, leading to closures and employees going without pay, according to reports.

New Mexico enacted a universal child-care law this year by tapping into oil and gas revenue funneled into an investment fund, along with state budget appropriations. Connecticut will fund free care for families making less than $100,000 in its Early Start CT program beginning in 2027 by drawing on more than $700 million in state general fund surpluses. Families making more than $100,000 will have costs capped at 7% of their income. Vermont has also increased child-care subsidies and provider payments through a dedicated payroll tax.

L.A. remains far from universal child care

In Los Angeles, how the city would pay for expanding care is an open question. Raman’s plan has no cost estimate, though she said universal care in Los Angeles would require funding and policy changes at both the state and federal levels.

Under outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom, California made transitional kindergarten free for all 4-year-olds, increased pay for child-care providers and capped fees for subsidized care at 1% of a family’s income. But he also fell short of funding the 206,800 subsidized spots promised in 2021, providing only about three-quarters — enough to serve 18% of kids who qualify for them. The state has yet to change reimbursement rates to cover the cost of care, leaving providers struggling to stay afloat.

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Raman promises to use the city’s authority to expand available care while pushing for a publicly funded universal system.

A representative for the Raman campaign declined to elaborate further, instead pointing to the campaign website. The campaign has not announced an early childhood education advisor or who will lead the initiative.

For providers, Raman promised to streamline the city’s approval process for facilities and permits. That could make an immediate impact, said Donna Sneeringer, president of the Child Care Resource Center.

Sneeringer said a fire clearance permit for a facility her organization operates in Canoga Park took two years to obtain.

Raman’s proposal would allow city departments to review applications simultaneously, eliminating unnecessary zoning approvals and waiving permitting fees.

The plan also envisions making underused city buildings available to child-care operators through inexpensive leases and expanding programs at recreation centers. Opening a child-care center can be enormously expensive, because little humans require special equipment such as kid-sized toilets and cribs that meet certain standards.

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The Los Angeles Unified School District is already pursuing a strategy similar to Raman’s proposal. At a November early education committee meeting, the district outlined plans to lease underused school facilities to outside providers to expand infant and toddler care, noting that opening new programs was too expensive for the district. Instead, they will accept proposals from outside providers during the 2027-28 school year and aim to open the following year.

Streamlining the search for care

Los Angeles families struggle to understand a patchwork of child-care options: Head Start, Early Head Start, state-funded preschool, TK, pre-K, vouchers, private programs and in-home care.

Raman said she would create an online system on which parents could search for openings, check subsidy eligibility and apply for assistance. Some of that work is already underway, Sneeringer said, and could be built upon to scale.

For many families, the need extends beyond child care, which many of Raman’s campaign promises aim to address. Para Los Niños, a Los Angeles nonprofit that provides free child care to more than 300 children from low-income families through seven federally and state-funded early education centers, gathered input from more than 700 parents and staff members last year. Nearly half of families had experienced reduced work hours or pay, and one-third struggled to pay rent or a mortgage, according to Dan Nieman, the organization’s vice president of external affairs.

The organization has hundreds of families on waiting lists for its child-care programs.

“Many families are one medical emergency away, or they’re one car breakdown away from being unhoused,” Nieman said.

The affordability of L.A.’s child-care options has also left middle- and even higher-income families struggling to find care. On the Westside, the impending closures of four child-care centers will eliminate more than 450 licensed spaces, leaving working parents scrambling.

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The financial burden is particularly severe for parents of babies. In 2024, the median cost of full-time infant care at a center in Los Angeles County was $1,818 a month, compared with $1,271 for a preschooler. On the Westside, monthly infant care costs can reach $4,000.

Sneeringer said the city will also need to carefully assess where additional child-care facilities are needed as declining birth rates reshape neighborhoods. Providing more subsidized spaces and increasing educators’ pay would require considerably greater public investment.

“This is a longer-term vision,” Sneeringer said. “It’s not something that’s going to get fixed in a year.”

This article is part of The Times’ early childhood education initiative, focusing on the learning and development of California children from birth to age 5. For more information about the initiative and its philanthropic funders, go to latimes.com/earlyed.