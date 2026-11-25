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In 2019, the gruesome murder of a skating rink owner rattled the small Inland Empire city of Grand Terrace.

Inside his roller rink, Ryan Harsany was embraced by a man he knew who, seconds later, shot him in the back of the head, according to surveillance video. After stealing property from Harsany including a safe filled with cash, prosecutors said his killer used gasoline to set Harsany and the business on fire. He then fled, leaving his victim inside the burning building.

Cal Skate, the rink that Harsany owned and operated, was “a place woven into the lives of local families,” the office said. The murder left “hundreds who knew Harsany searching for answers.”

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The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Tre’elle LaJohn Potts had been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder and arson. He was sentenced on Oct. 13, according to the district attorney’s statement. On Oct. 26, Potts was admitted to North Kern State Prison, state inmate records show.

On March 16, 2019, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to reports of a robbery at Cal Skate at 1:49 a.m. When they arrived, deputies saw smoke coming from the building.

When they entered the building with fire personnel, they found Harsany unconscious with gunshot wounds, as well as a fire burning. The 43-year-old Brawley resident died at the hospital several hours later.

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In April, the department said it had arrested Potts on suspicion of Harsany’s murder. The Moreno Valley resident was 25 at the time.

Potts had a personal relationship with Harsany, which he used to gain his trust, prosecutors said.

“The lengths Potts went to betray and victimize Mr. Harsany, taking his life and destroying the livelihood he built, for some cash and televisions are beyond comprehension,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Jason M. Liso said in Tuesday’s statement. “The jury saw his reprehensible actions for what they were, and the sentence reflects the gravity of those crimes.”

Harsany’s family members could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

In August, Potts was found guilty of murder, arson, a robbery-murder special circumstance and enhancements for use of a firearm. His twin brother, Brian Harsany, said in a post on Facebook at that time that he and his family members were “truly thankful for the justice” they had spent seven years waiting for.

“Our family has been through so much pain and grief during this process,” he wrote. “We are thankful that this chapter is going to come to an end with a verdict that we all support.”

That same month, Harsany’s sister, Nichole Guymon, noted in the caption of an Instagram post that Potts was found guilty on all counts and that she hoped he would seek repentance and salvation.