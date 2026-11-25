The “Madre Peregrina,” created by Mexico City artist Jorge Ismael Rodríguez López de Lara, is at the Mission San Gabriel Arcángel until Dec. 3.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

So many worshipers crowded into the San Gabriel Mission on Tuesday evening that the kneelers overflowed, and the faithful bowed and genuflected on the floor, beside pews and in walkways. They’d come to see a life-size, three-dimensional replica of the iconic image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

A handful of ushers scrambled to keep paths clear, making sure the infirm and the elderly among the believers had their chance to pay homage.

This new statue of the virgin, known as the “Madre Peregrina” (Pilgrim Mother), and an accompanying interactive experience are being hosted by the Los Angeles Roman Catholic Archdiocese until the Mexican patron saint’s feast day next month. No other saint is a recipient of as much devotion in Mexico. About 10 million pilgrims visited her shrine in Mexico City last December.

Advertisement

The statue is “a representation of not just the actual image, but of how our Mother Mary introduced herself to us in the form of the Virgen de Guadalupe,” said Father Paschal Amagba, the mission’s pastor of three years. “We remember that this first image was not drawn but presented by our Mother Mary — that’s the miracle.”

The sculpture has been seen by about 300,000 people on its international tour, according to L.A. Catholic leaders. (Christina House /Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday marked the exhibit’s second day at the San Gabriel Mission, where it will remain until Dec. 3. The experience is presented at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and after the daily 6 p.m. Mass.

Advertisement

From the mission, the exhibit will continue on to Boyle Heights’ Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa, with viewings all day from Dec. 4 to 7 along with rosary at 5 p.m. before Mass. Then it will be on view from Dec. 9 to 13 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the exhibit’s last stop in L.A. The Virgin of Guadalupe’s feast day is celebrated Dec. 12.

“We have been in communication with the organizers of the Madre Peregrina pilgrimage since its inception to bring the new sculpture and experience and her message of peace, unity, hope and love to the archdiocese,” said Yannina Diaz, archdiocese director of media relations, by email.

The tour of the 3-D statue coincides with the 50th anniversary of the most recent Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the venerated Mexican shrine built near the site where Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared 495 years ago.

The faithful believe the Virgin of Guadalupe made a series of appearances to an Indigenous peasant, Juan Diego, who had recently converted to Catholicism.

According to Catholic tradition, Spanish Bishop Juan de Zumárraga of Mexico City was skeptical of the encounters and asked Juan Diego for a sign, which he delivered on Dec. 12, 1531.

A woman prays at the San Gabriel Mission on Tuesday, where a statue is on exhibit to mark the approach of the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin of Guadalupe. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Juan Diego cut and carried flowers from a desolate, rocky hill and delivered them in his tilma, or cloak, to the bishop. When Juan Diego presented the flowers, an image of the virgin appeared on his tilma. That cloth is venerated in Mexico City.

The 3-D statue was created by Mexican sculptor and artist Jorge Ismael Rodríguez López de Lara .

It has been on tour since August 2025 , starting in Chicago. It’s been hosted by 16 U.S. cities while also making stops in the Philippines, Japan, Portugal and Spain, according to the L.A. Archdiocese . The archdiocese said the Virgin of Guadalupe has received around 300,000 visitors throughout the journey.

The statue travels with a replica portrait of Juan Diego, which the church said is a third-class relic as it was touched by the original tilma.

The San Gabriel Mission experience includes a roughly 30-minute Spanish narration of the visitation story along with a series of prayers recited during a standard Catholic rosary. At its conclusion, worshipers are invited to pray in front of the statue and the portrait of Juan Diego.

Mission-goers were also encouraged to write prayer intentions on a cloth ribbon that would eventually be delivered to the basilica in Mexico City.

Advertisement

The experience was a “delightful surprise” for San Gabriel Mission parishioner Anna Bautista, who thought she was just attending a normal daily Mass with her husband, Fernando Velasco, 45, and daughter Yadira Velasco, 18.

“I was not expecting to feel as much emotion as I did, but it was wonderful and beautiful,” Bautista, 43, said.

For Yadira Velasco, the image of the virgin gave her a chance to reflect.

“It’s nice that she’s here listening to us,” she said.