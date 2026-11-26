The “Wasserman” name has been removed from a sign at UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center after it was allegedly vandalized by members of the USC marching band, days before the USC vs UCLA football game.

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After three members of the USC marching band were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the UCLA campus, the band will not perform at pregame and halftime during Saturday’s football matchup against the school’s crosstown rival.

A photograph published by the Daily Bruin showed that the sign marking the Wasserman Football Center had been altered to read “ASS Football Center.”

At least one other location on campus was also vandalized Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, UCLA Associate Vice Chancellor Steve Lurie told The Times.

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Lurie confirmed that one location was the Wasserman Football Center, which in 2014 was named after the sports mogul Casey Wasserman and his family’s philanthropic foundation. By Wednesday night, only the words “Football Center” remained on the sign.

Lurie declined to name the other locations, citing a pending investigation.

The Bruin Bear on the campus of UCLA is boxed-in to protect it from vandalism prior to Saturday’s rivalry UCLA vs USC game. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Besides the three arrested on suspicion of vandalism, UCLA police believe additional band members were involved, Lurie said.

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“Go Bruins. Beat SC!” Lurie said in a statement.

In a letter to students and faculty Wednesday, USC President Beong-Soo Kim said that the university is cooperating fully with law enforcement and that “any student ultimately found responsible will be subject to discipline under university policy.”

“This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable,” Kim said in the letter. “We want to express our deepest apologies to the entire UCLA community. Our rivalry is one of the great traditions in college athletics, and it has always rested on mutual respect. What happened on UCLA’s campus last night has no place in this tradition.”

The university and the USC Trojan Marching Band leadership have decided that the band will sit out its traditional pregame and halftime performances on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, Kim said.

But band members who were not involved in the vandalism can still perform from the stands during the game, a USC spokesperson said in an unsigned email.

The rivalry between the two schools runs deep, with pranks a constant threat. For years, UCLA has set up chalkboard walls to protect the campus’ Bruin Bear statue from red-and-yellow spray paint ahead of the big game. USC also protects its Tommy Trojan and Hecuba statues from potential UCLA incursions.

Sports USC-UCLA rivalry week pranks: a timeline Some USC fans solved the “puzzle box” meant to protect UCLA’s Bruin Bear and spray painted the statue in approximate Trojans colors earlier this week.

Previous generations of students have sometimes been successful in causing a stir. In 1943, UCLA students kidnapped the USC mascot, a dog named George Tirebiter. And in 1989, USC supporters managed to release 20,000 crickets, painted red and gold, in a UCLA library.

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The Bruins were having a stellar season until last week, when they lost to Michigan in triple overtime. They will likely need to beat the Trojans, who have been inconsistent this season, on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Football Championship Game.