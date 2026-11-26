First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli after a news conference last month in Los Angeles.

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Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor, Bill Essayli, can continue serving for now after a three-judge appellate court panel temporarily paused an order that would have disqualified him from the job.

The delay is the latest in a fight over the Trump administration’s efforts to install chosen prosecutors without Senate confirmation.

In October, Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ruled that Essayli was illegally serving as the top prosecutor and disqualified him from overseeing two criminal cases. But Seabright delayed the disqualification from taking effect because he anticipated the government would request to stay his order.

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Judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit this week granted the government’s motion as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews a related Nevada case. After Seabright’s ruling, Essayli told The Times in October he expected the case “will be decided by the Supreme Court” and would continue in his role. He couldn’t immediately be reached on Thursday.

H. Dean Steward, a defense attorney who challenged Essayli’s authority, accused President Trump and the Department of Justice of violating the law “in an effort to install minions as chief federal prosecutors.”

In a Wednesday appellate court filing, U.S. Circuit Judge Eric C. Tung partly concurred with and dissented from the decision to grant the stay. While he thought the move was “appropriate,” Tung, who was nominated to the appellate bench by Trump, wrote that he disagreed with “the majority’s choice to stay the district court’s decision” until the Supreme Court’s decision.

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He agreed in part with granting a stay because the federal government has demonstrated a likelihood of success, that it will likely suffer “irreparable harm” without a pause and that it’s in the public interest.

“The district court’s disqualification of Essayli interferes with the Executive Branch’s choice of leadership and would leave no one to supervise the federal prosecutors in the Central District,” the filing said.

Essayli, a Republican, formerly served as a member of the California Assembly from Riverside, where he backed Trump and pursued criminal charges against activists and immigrants. He was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney in April 2025. The role would have expired after 120 days, but then-Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi made certain maneuvers to make Essayli the acting U.S. attorney.