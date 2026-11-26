Mark Bennett, wife Devan Torbert and daughter Cora, 8 months, get soaked by a crashing wave on the Ventura Promenade on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 in Ventura, California.

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The worst of this week’s exceptionally high king tides is finally over, but weather officials spent Thanksgiving Day urging Californians to remain alert along the coast through at least Saturday — and to brace for a potentially massive storm early next week.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories for Orange County, Ventura and the greater Los Angeles area have been extended until Friday afternoon, and beachgoers in the San Francisco Bay Area and in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties should beware of dangerous surf, sneaker waves and rip currents through Saturday.

A 7.7-foot high tide is expected to peak on Friday in Southern California at about 10:10 a.m. Even though this is lower than the astronomical 8-foot-high tides that smashed into Pacifica’s pier earlier this week and grabbed headlines across California, officials say the potential for flooding remains significant.

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“We get concerned when the tide is over 7 feet,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist and Observing Program Leader for the National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard. “Even though 7.7 feet is slightly lower than the 8-foot-high tides we saw this week, that is still an exceptionally high tide.”

On Thanksgiving morning, the high tide coincided with high surf and hammered several beaches in Southern California. Zuma Beach and Cabrillo Beach reported significant flooding, and videos on social media showed the Manhattan Beach pier overtopped by massive waves. The city closed the pier for several hours, reopening it shortly before 2 p.m.

In Ventura, those brave enough to be by the water were drenched by whitewash crashing over the boardwalk.

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Amtrak also suspended Pacific Surfliner train services on Thanksgiving morning in parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties “due to washout from high tide conditions.”

Travel Advisory: All Pacific Surfliner services between Irvine (IRV) and Oceanside (OSD) will be suspended for the remainder of the day due to washout from high tide conditions. We apologize for inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as your safety is our top priority. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) November 26, 2026

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, weather officials were cautiously optimistic that the worst of this week’s high-tide flooding was over. But they warned that hazardous beach conditions remain along the coast — including waves breaking up to 19 feet high — and urged people to “remain out of the water, stay off of waterside infrastructure, and never turn your back on the ocean!”

“Even though conditions are easing, it’s still very dangerous along the coastline with rip currents and sneaker waves,” said Joe Merchant, a lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey office.

This week’s high tides are the first of three so-called king tides expected this winter. These higher-than-high tides occur when the gravitational pull of the sun and moon are strongest — and the next king tide, Dec. 23 to 25, and the following, Jan. 21 to 22, are expected to bring some of the highest tides in recorded history to California.

What remains to be seen is whether a winter storm or another Kelvin wave or big surf will coincide with the remaining two king tides. Across the state, officials acknowledged this is still just the beginning of what will likely be a very long El Niño season.

“This is a practice run, a dress rehearsal for December and January,” San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller told ABC-7 Eyewitness News, amid the wreckage of Pacifica’s pier.

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As for the coming days, weather officials are keeping a close eye on a potentially massive storm aimed right at Southern California. Early forecasts show a chance of light showers on Sunday night, followed by a potential downpour of many inches of rain by Tuesday.

“Pay close attention to the forecast for early next week. It looks like quite a bit of potential rain, which can lead to mudslides, traffic — all of the things we get when it rains like this in Southern California,” Sirard said. “Tuesday looks very windy, very wet and very stormy at the moment… It’s going to be busy next week for all of us, so be prepared.”