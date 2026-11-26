In a plea agreement, Andrew Paul Amarillas admitted to stealing “large quantities of U.S. military ammunition and weapon systems” from Camp Pendleton’s School of Infantry West between 2022 and 2025.

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A former Marine corporal has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of rounds of ammunition and multiple rocket launchers in a years-long scheme to make money.

In a plea agreement dated Nov. 20, Andrew Paul Amarillas admitted to stealing “large quantities of U.S. military ammunition and weapon systems” from Camp Pendleton’s School of Infantry West between 2022 and 2025. He was, at the time, an ammunition technician specialist.

Amarillas said in the agreement that he stole between 1 million and 2 million rounds of ammunition. In addition to the rocket launchers, he also admitted to stealing several Javelin missile systems, which are portable antitank weapons designed to destroy low-flying helicopters and other objects. They are manufactured exclusively by Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp. for the U.S. military and cannot be legally possessed by or sold to the public unless demilitarized.

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The ammunition and the weapons systems were not demilitarized — a fact that Amarillas was aware of — and were worth about $374,000, according to the plea agreement.

Amarillas recruited “at least three” fellow Marines to help him move stolen goods and falsify paperwork, according to the plea agreement. A Marine spokesperson confirmed to The Times that an investigation into the ammunition theft remains ongoing. The other Marines were not named.

Amarillas, who is in his 20s, faces up to 10 years in federal prison and could owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8.

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“I abused my position of public trust as a United States Marine to facilitate the commission and concealment of this offense, and also exploited my access to Ready Service Lockers and manipulated official documentation ... to disguise significant shortages in the ammunition and weapon systems I stole,” he said in the plea agreement.

California Marine corporal accused of stealing, reselling weapons and ammo from Camp Pendleton A U.S. Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton is now in federal custody, accused of stealing weapons of war — including a shoulder-fired missile system — with the intent to resell them in Arizona, according to court documents.

Amarillas made “dozens” of trips to transport the stolen property to his Arizona home, according to the plea agreement. He would then sell the goods to “at least five civilian associates” who were aware they were buying stolen government property, he said in the plea agreement. Some of his associates would then resell the stolen property.

In an effort to hide the evidence, Amarillas destroyed his personal cellphone, according to the plea agreement.

Amarillas’ defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

“The Marine Corps has strict control measures to guarantee only authorized individuals can handle munitions materials,” Marine spokesperson Capt. Jacob Sugg said in an email. “The circumstances surrounding the allegations of ammunition theft are under investigation and further details are not available.”

Text messages sent between Amarillas and his unnamed co-conspirators were used as evidence in his prosecution.

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“Just [got] some javs and some other ones,” Amarillas wrote, according to the criminal complaint. “[I] have 2 launchers that [I] think you’d like, if you want to take a look tomorrow.”

The text messages included photos, such as one of a Javelin missile system with a serial number matching one that Amarillas had signed out from the School of Infantry West.

The ammunition that Amarillas stole included M855A1 and M80A1 “enhanced performance” rifle cartridges manufactured by Olin Winchester and limited to U.S. government sales — as well as M855 rifle cartridges, which is non-performance-enhanced ammunition that can sometimes be bought directly from the manufacturer. However, M855 ammunition made for the U.S. military is packaged differently and cannot be possessed by or sold to the public.

Federal prosecutors said that, in one instance, Amarillas offered 30 cans of ammunition — about 25,000 rounds — to a co-conspirator. Over a roughly two-week period, Amarillas stole and sold 66 cans of M855 rifle ammunition, prosecutors said. Some of the ammunition was purchased from co-conspirators by undercover officers, while some was seized by federal authorities.