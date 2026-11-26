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In a video shot by a tenant, the landlord, in T-shirt and sandals, listens with a half-smile as he’s being showered with expletives.

“You’re a ... piece of s— landlord!” the tenant shouts when the landlord finally turns and walks away.

The object of the verbal lashing was Leo Pustilnikov, the 41-year-old budding real estate mogul who veered two years ago from high-end residential projects to the dregs of Skid Row.

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Pustilnikov, a brash developer known for his aggressive use of the state’s “ builder’s remedy ” law to bust zoning limits in cities such as Beverly Hills, has become the steward of nearly 1,500 units of housing for the poorest Angelenos.

He has charted a course to rehabilitate 21 buildings that he obtained in such dilapidated condition no other developer wanted them. At the same time, he has tangled with legal aid and Skid Row advocacy groups that accuse him of skirting tenant protection laws and using abusive tactics to vacate buildings for repair.

“He’s very regulation averse,” said Barbara Schultz, director of housing justice at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.



Developer Leo Pustilnikov, known for his aggressive use of the state’s “ builder’s remedy ” law to bust zoning limits, has become the steward of nearly 1,500 units of housing for the poorest Angelenos. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Quixotic and litigious, Pustilnikov has gained a reputation for acting first and then seeking permission. He was twice thwarted in attempts to temporarily house mental health patients, and then recovering addicts, in two Santa Monica buildings while seeking permits to convert them to luxury housing. He won a court battle with Beverly Hills and lost one with Redondo Beach over plans for high-end developments.

But he won admirers among downtown aficionados for purchasing the beloved Original Pantry Cafe. It reopened in November under an agreement with the homeless services nonprofit Hope the Mission to run it and donate net profits.

Even so, his efforts in and around Skid Row have led to bumpy relations with Los Angeles.

In the summer, he began the rehab of the Olympia Hotel on East 7th Street, taking the interior down to studs, before his application for a building permit was approved. The Los Angeles Housing Department issued a stop-work order. The project has been stalled for months.

1 2 3 1. The Olympia Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2026. 2. Exposed framing for a room at the Olympia Hotel in Los Angeles. 3. An apartment at St. Mark’s Hotel on Oct. 5, 2026, in Los Angeles.

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The strained tenant relations blew up in June when the Housing Department, which was conducting weekly visits at all Pustilnikov buildings, declared the St. George Hotel uninhabitable.

As the August deadline to vacate approached, a few holdouts were unwilling to move from their home two blocks from City Hall to a building on Skid Row.

Police arrived and told some tenants they had to leave because they were trespassing. The officers left after City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado showed up and a staff member called police headquarters.

The tenants went back to their rooms. But later that night, private security guards banged on their doors, giving them a choice: accept a relocation payment or take a replacement unit on Skid Row.

“There ain’t no way I would stay on Skid Row,” said Byron Wilkerson, 86, who had lived in the St. George for more than a decade. “I just took the money and left.”

He said the $27,000 is secure, but he hasn’t found a new home and is staying with a friend.

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The relocation payment came with a catch: People would lose their right to tenancy when the renovated St. George reopens.

Another tenant said she was escorted out with nothing.

“They said I didn’t live there no more,” said Yvette Valenzuela, who had switched units a few years earlier and never signed a new lease. “They said I was up for eviction.”

After a brief stay in a park, she moved in with her mother in Hesperia.

Pustilnikov, a hands-on landlord who engaged tenants by name on a tour of several buildings with The Times, takes criticism with equanimity, only occasionally lashing back at those he thinks lack gratitude for his good works.

“Even though I think we have done a good job at stabilizing one of the most troubled portfolios in recent history, we get no appreciation from the city or other government agencies,” he said in an email response to a question about two buildings that have been beset by complaints.

In an interview, Pustilnikov acknowledged setbacks along with the gains.

“When you have one building, three buildings, it’s easy to take care of whatever you need plus take care of whatever improvements you want,” he said. “When you have 21, there’s always a fire to address.”

Those 21 buildings were the most distressed in the portfolio of the Skid Row Housing Trust that failed in 2023, leaving the city on the hook for $40 million in operating costs during an 18-month receivership. Lenders and nonprofits took over the viable buildings. Pustilnikov took on the remaining 17.

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His ownership group, Hope for an Affordable LA, paid $19 million, then received a $9-million rebate for renovation and repairs. Later he took over four more buildings from a nonprofit that found them too distressed to manage. He estimates he’ll spend $30 million more to complete rehabilitation of all the buildings.

The financial challenge was immense. About half the units were either too dilapidated to be rented or occupied by tenants who were allowed to stay even after their subsidies were terminated. Records were in shambles.

“We spent close to a year just figuring out who occupied each unit and getting units rent ready,” he said.

Out of 1,491 units, the Housing Authority provides subsidies for 1,240. But only 726 of those were leased, according to data provided by the agency in August. The rest were either vacant or occupied by nonpaying tenants.

Pustilnikov said he has stabilized the portfolio by moving tenants out of the worst buildings. He has emptied five buildings for rehabilitation, including the St. George, and has obtained tax credits to rehab four of them.

Two other buildings, St. Mark’s Hotel Apartments and the Crescent Hotel, are not worth saving, he said. The few remaining tenants who want to leave are being moved to other buildings.

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A pedestrian walks past the entrance of the Sanborn Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, 2026.

The Sanborn Hotel on Main Street, a property whose wretched condition The Times profiled in 2023, is one of 14 that Pustilnikov considers stabilized.

During a recent visit, halls and bathrooms were clean, broken windows and doors had been repaired and entrances were secure, including an exterior door with a hole punched in it on The Times’ earlier visit.

Pustilnikov said the Sanborn had no usable units when he bought it. Now, he said, it’s 80% occupied.

He contends he has improved his tenants’ lives by moving them from dilapidated single-room occupancy units into studios with private bathrooms.

But the relocation push brought scrutiny from the Legal Aid Foundation and the Skid Row advocacy group Los Angeles Community Action Network, or LA CAN.

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“We tried to work with him for the first year,” said Schultz of the Legal Aid Foundation. “Then he kept doing this so-called voluntary relocation.”

Schultz said she asked for a relocation plan so she could check that people were going into comparable units.

“He just won’t.”

There have also been hard lessons in managing supportive housing, designed for people at high levels of mental and physical disability.

Soon after taking possession of the buildings, Pustilnikov faced criticism for cutting back on the 24-hour security established during the receivership. He said the cost of security alone would have eaten up the rent he was receiving.

The St. Mark’s and Crescent, the two buildings Pustilnikov is not trying to save, have been especially problematic.

Organizers for LA CAN have documented piles of trash, broken plumbing and collapsed ceilings in the two buildings.

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But St. Mark’s was clean though dreary when Ramtin Rafiee, a tenant relations liaison for Pustilnikov’s Hope for an Affordable LA, made a recent inspection. Stepping over an extension cord strung from an open door across the hall to a wall outlet, Rafiee greeted a tenant, who responded by telling him to go away.

“I hate that building,” he said. “It takes 60% of our management for 20 tenants.”

One former St. Mark’s tenant standing outside the hotel thanked Rafiee for his transfer to another building called the Cobb.

“I love the Cobb,” Michael Barnett said. “I didn’t know that kind of life existed.”

The level of management and security at Pustilnikov properties today is hard to gauge. Security guards and staff were present at every building toured by The Times on two occasions with Pustilnikov or his top aides.

A lock at the entrance of the New Pershing Apartments in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2026.

But an unannounced visit by a Times reporter and photographer to one of the stabilized buildings, the New Pershing, found no security or management on site. Residents told The Times that both were present sporadically.

“The tenants I have spoken to about the new security measures find it laughable,” said Jade Arellano, an organizer for LA CAN.

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Pustilnikov said he is building security into his rehabbed buildings by, among many measures, installing double-door vestibules and facial recognition cameras to identify intruders. Wooden room doors are being swapped out with steel, and elevators are getting fob activation instead of buttons that are easily damaged. Residents can now report service needs on a 24-hour hotline.

Rafiee said a gate erected to control access to an alley behind the New Pershing has kept it free of trash and drug users, dramatically reducing crime. It’s been a battle of attrition, he said, as intruders repeatedly cut the chain lock.

LA CAN sent field workers into Pustilnikov buildings to advise tenants and help them get benefits they are entitled to when displaced. Conflicts developed as organizers held tenant meetings.

“There were points where management was yelling at the tenants that they were going to be evicted,” Arellano said. Pustilnikov says they yelled at his staff.

Arellano said Pustilnikov’s management team has pressured residents with improperly issued notices to vacate and warnings that the building would be red-tagged.

Pustilnikov said the Housing Department inspected every unit he moved a tenant to and found it comparable.

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“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

Schultz of the Legal Aid Foundation said her review of records found 12 former tenants who did not receive relocation payments they deserved.

1 2 3 1. Kevin Winn said he is homeless after being evicted from the St. George Hotel.

2. Winn shows the alerts from his door camera of people entering his apartment without permission at the St. George Hotel.



3. Winn keeps documents regarding his eviction and receipts.

One of those tenants, Kevin Winn, the last resident to leave the St. George, said he refused both options offered, relocation to another building or a $17,000 relocation fee. Meeting at a Silver Lake cafe in September, Winn said he was homeless. His phone is no longer in service.

Taking the money, he said, means, “You can’t go back.”

He said the moving to the heart of Skid Row would have jeopardized his 20 years of sobriety.

“What, they want to put me in the heart of all that BS?” he said.

1 2 3 1. The St. George Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is among the 21 Skid Row buildings owned by Leo Pustilnikov. 2. Former St. George Hotel tenant Machaela Gagnon sits for a portrait on the roof patio of the New Pershing Apartments, where she was relocated after St. George was closed for renovations. 3. A notice is posted at St. George Hotel.



Another former St. George tenant, Machaela Gagnon, accepted a move to the New Pershing and is happy she did. It’s clean and has a pleasant interior courtyard, and her neighbors are nice.

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But she and son William Giblin, who is also her caregiver, said they felt bullied by Pustilnikov’s managers and that they narrowly avoided a trap.

Her contact at the Housing Authority told her that the unit she was assigned to was tied to a project-based voucher. If she took it, she would lose her tenant voucher preventing her return to the St. George when it reopens. She demanded to move to a nonvoucher unit.

Giblin thinks it was a ploy to get rid of her.

“I get it, you have to give Leo some leeway,” Giblin said. “But when does leeway become negligence?”