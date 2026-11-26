Traffic stacks up on the rain-slicked 405 Freeway in Long Beach during rush hour in 2023.

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As reliably as turkey and mashed potatoes, the images of gridlock start popping up the night before Thanksgiving: a hovering TV helicopter pans over the 405 Freeway, capturing a candy cane of red and white lights painfully inching along.

There’s no doubt that traffic on Thanksgiving Eve is bad, as people scramble to get out of town by car or by heading to the airport.

But how bad is it?

California Department of Transportation traffic data reviewed by The Times show that Wednesday evening is not when the worst traffic occurs.

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Tuesday is actually the worst day on the 405 during Thanksgiving week, a Times analysis shows. And even Monday is a bit worse than Wednesday.

The tradition of 405 traffic footage dates back a decade, when a KABC-TV video went viral in 2016. As far back as 1970, The Times ran a photo of 405 gridlock on Thanksgiving Eve. .

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For those who must drive, there are good and bad times to brave the roads.

The worst recent Thanksgiving week on the 405 was in 2019. There was a slight reprieve in 2020, when officials urged people to avoid travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, speeds have been well below average — 53.7 mph last year on the 405 — every Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with 24-hour average speeds on the 405 in L.A. County routinely dipping below 50 mph.

Of all the many days on the 405 that have made drivers tear their hair out over the years, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2019 was the worst of them all: Cars averaged just 41.3 mph throughout the day, around 20 miles per hour slower than on Friday of that same week.

During the Thanksgiving week of 2023, the morning traffic peak — about 8 a.m. — was equally bad on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping off Thursday and Friday.

However, the afternoon 5 p.m. traffic peak was noticeably worse Tuesday: Cars crawled along at just 34 mph from 5 to 6 p.m.

Typically, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday are less gridlocked than the prior three days. The best traffic play is to wait until the holiday to drive, according to the data.