Those killed in a helicopter crash in Temecula on Monday morning have been identified.

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Two people who died Monday morning in a helicopter crash in Temecula have been identified and include a former Marine and father from Southern California.

The victims were 36-year-old Christopher Lamaku of Escondido and 26-year-old Steven Madrid of Yuma, Ariz., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The chopper slammed into a hillside around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 near De Portola and Oak Mountain roads, the Federal Aviation Administration and sheriff’s officials said earlier this week. The aircraft, a Robinson R22, had taken flight from French Valley Airport in southwestern Riverside County. Both men aboard the helicopter died at the scene.

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On social media, family and friends mourned their loss.

A GoFundMe page for the Lamaku family described Lamaku as an outgoing and likable Marine, police officer and pilot who served others. The page said the victim was married and the father of a 4-year-old boy. His wife and son “are left facing a future none of them could have ever imagined.”

“We know how many lives Chris touched,” the fundraiser said. “He built friendships everywhere he went, through his military service, law enforcement, aviation, hobbies, and simply by being himself.”

California Just before deadly helicopter crash off Catalina, another chopper nearly went down, NTSB says Records show the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a second incident at Catalina Island where a medical evacuation helicopter nearly crashed into the water just moments before a separate, fatal incident.

Lamaku was a reserve officer with the Escondido Police Department before he joined the Marines, according to the San Bernardino Sun. Lamaku graduated from the Palomar College Police Academy. The college police department and the Riverside Flight Academy honored him on social media.

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“We will always remember him for his contagious laughter, professionalism, and love for serving others,” the post from the college police department said.

Friends of Madrid described him as a funny and kind person who brought joy to others. They said he “lived life on the edge” and “never wasted a day.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. There have been other helicopter crashes this year, including a fatal one near Catalina Island that killed three of those on board.