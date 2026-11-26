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The Department of Homeland Security accused the Long Beach Police Department of “abandoning” federal immigration officers during last month’s tense standoff with a crowd of angry residents after a heated enforcement operation.

The federal agency’s complaint against the local police department comes about a week after Long Beach police released body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 17 incident.

That day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were caught on a Ring camera using a vehicle to swerve into a man on an e-bike before arresting him near the intersection of Locust Avenue and Ellis Street in North Long Beach.

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Bystanders also recorded the arrest in which the man claimed that his arm was broken. His daughter later identified her father as Ricardo Gonzalez and said he had suffered serious injuries but did not say what those injuries were. Gonzalez is a former employee with the city of Long Beach.

The videos of the arrest, shared on social media, sparked widespread public outrage at the time as well as condemnation from Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach). The arrest led Long Beach police to release its footage of the incident on Nov 19.

The video, nearly 20 minutes long, was uploaded on YouTube and shows a small crowd of people screaming and cursing at immigration officers who appeared to be boxed in by vehicles and trash cans on Ellis Street.

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After clearing the road, the Long Beach police officer in the video can be heard telling immigration officers on two occasions that Long Beach police were ordered to leave the area.

“So you guys are going to be on your own. I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck,” the officer is heard telling one immigration officer.

Homeland Security officials have issued a statement criticizing the department’s actions during the incident, using it to bolster its attack against California’s so-called sanctuary policies, including Senate Bill 54, a state law that limits how much state and local law enforcement agencies can cooperate with federal immigration agencies.

“The footage of what happened to our ICE officers in California is truly disturbing. As they were surrounded by an angry mob and being harassed and obstructed just for doing their job and going after dangerous criminals, the local police in Long Beach, California, were ordered to stand down and stop assisting them, leaving them to fend for themselves,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin wrote in the statement. “This is the end goal of the hateful rhetoric from sanctuary politicians in California and across the country. They want to see our ICE officers harmed in the line of duty, or worse.”

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish disagreed with that description and said his officers responded professionally while following local and state laws. He said his officers ensured that a bleeding man in handcuffs received medical attention also.

“Our primary role was to ensure the safety of everyone on scene, which is exactly what our police officers did,” Hebeish said in a statement to The Times. “When responding to calls of this nature, officers work to mitigate any immediate public safety threat, after which they return to standard service while maintaining heightened situational awareness in the general area.”

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According to a Police Department statement, the Oct. 17 incident began when ICE officers requested assistance from police and firefighters after one of its vehicles was vandalized and a person in their custody needed medical aid.

Homeland Security said in its statement that immigration officers were in the area that day to apprehend a Mexican national with a criminal history including a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitant. The agency did not identify the person.

The Police Department said that when officers arrived they came across a chaotic scene at the intersection.

“One officer located a handcuffed male adult, being detained by ICE, who was bleeding,” the statement read.

Police officials said officers transported the handcuffed injured man to a nearby fire station because the road was blocked and firefighters couldn’t get to the man at the scene.

The video begins with the officer turning on his body-worn camera before approaching a federal immigration officer who tells the police officer they are waiting on a supervisor.

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A small Nissan hatchback can be seen in the middle of Ellis Street, blocking an unmarked federal vehicle.

Nearby, a crowd of angry residents has surrounded a black sedan demanding that immigration officers release a woman they had detained that was inside the car.

Shortly after, an immigration officer approaches the police officer.

“We can leave, but we’re going to need cars that are not police cars to be out of our way cause they got to be able to go this way,” the immigration officer says, pointing in the direction of Locust Avenue.

The police officer then directs the owner of the gray hatchback to move his vehicle in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. The driver complies.

The police officer then tells immigration officers to start leaving the area and rendezvous elsewhere, declining their assistance at one point.

California Video showing federal agent pointing handgun in face of bystander sparks outrage Video shows ICE agents detaining a man in North Hollywood, and then pointing a handgun directly in the face of an apparently unarmed bystander during a tense encounter.

As traffic slowly clears, the officer then tells the immigration officers that Long Beach police are going to start leaving. The last minutes of the video show a line of unmarked vehicles preparing to leave while a crowd still lingers in the area.

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It’s unclear why the federal immigration officers remained in the area after officers had cleared the road for them. A spokesperson for the federal agency did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Richardson lambasted the federal government’s criticism of the city’s Police Department.

“The constitutional division of responsibility is clear: immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. Our limited local public safety resources must remain focused on responding to emergencies, preventing crime and keeping our community safe,” he wrote. “Rather than pointing fingers at local law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security should address the serious questions surrounding the conduct of its own agents on October 17, when they injured Ricardo Gonzalez, a Long Beach resident and former city employee.”

Richardson said he continues to call for a full, independent investigation into the incident.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes Long Beach, said she stood with the Long Beach police officers.

“Frankly, I don’t think it is up to our local law enforcement agencies to step in and do things as basic as crowd control or de-escalation for them,” she said. “These ICE agents behave like thugs and demand local enforcement protect them when they run our residents down with their cars and brutalize citizens and immigrants alike.”